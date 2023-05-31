What do rural mailmen, an 1857 double murder and execution, restoring old photos, and the first “Rails to Trails” path have in common? All have an interesting local angle, and all will be featured in the Montour County Historical Society’s (MCHS) upcoming summer speakers series.
The talks will begin on Wednesday, June 7, with a look at “Early Mail Service in Rural Pennsylvania.”
Ray Lawton, of Millville, comes from a long line of mailmen, beginning with his great grandfather, J.T., who was one of the first two rural mailmen in Millville. J.T. Lawton started delivering in 1902, the year Rural Free Delivery (RFD) began generally across the United States.
Danville established its first post office in 1828, and Millville five years later, in 1833. At first, Millville’s mail came from a hub in Wilkes-Barre by horse, later from Harrisburg by steam train into Washingtonville, and then electric train into Bloomsburg. At first, there was no official building in Millville, just a house or a store that acted as a place to pick up mail. Until rural delivery was established by Congress in the late 1890s, country dwellers would come into town once a week or so to get their mail.
“My great grandfather traveled 20 miles every day in a mail cart pulled by a horse,” said Lawton. He still has the official map of that route, which he said he prizes.
In the winter the cart had runners to carry it across the snow. For warmth, there was a wooden box to rest his feet on. Bricks were heated at home on the cook stove and put in the box, which was topped by a carpet. Lawton still has that box, along with his great grandfather’s mailbag, which he will bring to the talk, along with numerous period photographs.
Although Lawton never became a mailman himself, both his grandfather and his father followed in the family tradition, and Lawton often rode along on the route as a boy.
Lawton’s lecture will begin at 7 p.m. on July 7. It will be held in the Boyd House Museum next to the Montgomery House, and attendees are asked to use the parking lot behind the Boyd House and enter from that side door. Cost is $5 per person, and doors will open at 6:30.
Double murder, execution
Three more lectures will follow, on July 12, Aug. 2, and Sept. 6.
The July talk will feature Terry Diener, local author and historian, whose book “A Deed of the Foulest Kind” was published in 2020 by Amazon.
“That story has been around for a long time,” said Diener, and he wanted to find out the truth of what happened. Two Danville residents, William Clark and Mary Twigg, who were accused of killing William’s wife by poisoning, were sentenced to death, and hanged in the yard of the Danville Jail in September and October of 1857. Twigg’s husband had also died mysteriously just a month before Mary Clark’s death. Both Clark and Twigg professed their innocence, and both accused witnesses of lying. The governor ignored multiple pleas to halt their executions.
Diener searched archived articles from old Danville newspapers, used Ancestry.com to find more newspaper articles, examined courthouse records, and spent hours at the Historical and Museum Commission in Harrisburg, reading correspondence by the accused and others about the case. He spent at least a year doing research.
His talk on July 12 will tell the story of his search, plus raise questions about whether the pair were guilty of murder or innocent victims doomed by circumstantial evidence.
Photo restoration
The August talk, “Photo Restoration,” will be presented by Greg Laird, who had a photo restoration business in the past and now does it mostly as a hobby. He helped Terry Diener with his book by restoring 24 original documents for publication. He also restored a map for Riverside. That single project took him three months to complete.
He hopes to encourage those in his audience to give photo restoration a try. “It takes time,” he said. “I think I enjoy it more now that I don’t have to work to deadline and can take all the time I need.”
Some jobs are quick and easy, just photo touch-ups, while others require taking the pieces of a torn photo and reassembling them digitally on Photoshop, he said.
During his talk, Laird plans to show how he restores a photo and display some of his before and after images.
Robbins Trail
Finally, in September, Bob Stoudt, director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission, will tell the story of Danville’s J. Manley Robbins Trail, also known as the Danville Bike Path or Hess Loop Trail. The Robbins Trail portion has the distinction of being “the oldest documented rail trail in the country,” according to Stoudt. This was confirmed by the Rails to Trails Conservancy.
Stoudt will talk about how the trail began in the 1800s as a cart path from Mausdale to Danville, carrying iron ore and limestone to the iron mills. Later, a narrow-gauge railroad was built along the route. That went out of business in 1889, when the iron ore mines closed. Rails were taken up, and by 1897, the Danville Bicycle Club, for men only, took it over for their exclusive use. After the club disbanded, the trail was neglected, but it is now a popular recreation path for hikers, bikers and dog walkers maintained by MARC.
Besides its lecture series, the MCHS will welcome visitors all summer to their museums. The Montgomery House and Boyd House Museums in Danville are open every Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. The Genealogy Room is open Wednesdays 9 a.m. to noon for Montour County Family Tree queries. The Mooresburg One Room Schoolhouse, with a new look, will be open to visitors the first Sunday of June, July and August from 1-4 p.m. and by appointment.
For more information, please contact Montour County Historical Society at 570-898-4123.