Bucking the national trend of a lack of teen workers to staff pools, camps, and other summer businesses, Danville Area High School and college students are doing their part to make summer fun happen. Knoebels is fully staffed, area pools are open, and camps are running smoothly with an abundance of counselors.
“Other Boy Scout camps in the state are having trouble getting staff, but we’ve got more than enough at Camp Lavigne,” said Paul Knox, Columbia Montour Scout executive, “That’s because people love our camp.”
Danville Area Community Center Director (DACC) Director Heather Laubach is similarly upbeat. She has hired an extra 10-15 high school and college students to staff DACC’s summer day camp for kids from kindergarten through fifth grade. The camp is filled to capacity with 120 registrants.
“It is a bit harder to get staff than before,” she admits. “Walmart and other retailers have increased their pay, so it’s harder for nonprofits like us to compete. But this is a lot more fun,” and that brings counselors to her, she said.
Throughout the country, lifeguards are in critically short supply. According to a Tribune News Service report, “the lifeguard shortage has already impacted pools and beaches from Wisconsin to Texas to Washington state.”
Bernard J. Fisher II, director of health and safety for the American Lifeguard Association, has said, “I’ve never seen it this bad.”
He is especially concerned that without enough lifeguards, many pools will cut back on swim lessons and “fewer children will learn how to swim, which could lead to an increase in drownings, as was reported last year.”
Fortunately, DACC offers Red Cross lifeguard training for the entire area and always offers swimming lessons.
“Sunnybrook, Kipp’s Run, and Frosty Valley pools are all open,” said Laubach, “and we train all of their guards. More lifeguards are always needed, though.”
“The waterfront at Camp Lavigne is fully staffed this year with a director and five lifeguards,” said Billie Jo Scott, program director. “Some of our guards work at DACC or the YMCA, too and so we adapt our schedule so that it works for them”
Returning employees
At the DACC, many of the counselors worked there during previous summers. Junior counselors can start at age 14, with a work permit, and work under a regular counselor, age 16 and up. Many of these are college students.
Abby Thomas, a 2022 graduate of Danville Area High School, is in her fourth summer as a counselor. “I like being with the kids,” she said. Her group is made up of second- and third-graders, who she takes around to their stations and helps throughout the day. She likes that there are plenty of people this year, enough to have two counselors for each group.
“I grew up here,” she said. “I came to this camp as a kid.”
That is true also for Jon Derr, a student at Penn State-Erie. Now in his sixth year on staff, he has been coming to DACC since preschool. During free swim Friday afternoon, he was taking his turn as lifeguard.
Addison Salek, another counselor, is a junior majoring in early childhood education at Bloomsburg University.
“This is a fun job,” he said, “much better than sitting at a computer somewhere.”
His group is the 9-11-year-olds. “I always enjoy the pool time,” he said, “and the movies and snacks on rainy days.”
One of his favorite parts of the job is “making the kids laugh.”
Salek is in his second year as a counselor and said that most of his friends are working, some with internships at Geisinger, while a few are unemployed.
Having fun while working is a big part of the attraction of summer jobs like this. At Camp Lavigne, said Scott, campers are always coming to her to say “I’m 14. Can I sign up to be a C.I.T. (counselor in training)?” Their first year they work with a regular staff member to learn the job. Paid positions begin at 15, and area directors must be 18 or older.”
All staff members at Camp Lavigne are Scouts themselves, and many are working toward Eagle rank.
“I give them opportunities to earn badges for themselves, too,” said Scott. “We make it fun for the staff, and they want to come back.”
Recruiting efforts
Summer workers are needed, too, at seasonal food stands. Heeter’s in Riverside employs teens to serve food and ice cream. Vivian Weaver, who just graduated in June from Danville Area High School, is working 20 hours a week.
“It’s a fun place to work,” she said, “and I make a lot in tips.” She said that more than half of her friends have summer jobs.
Evidence seems to indicate that there is no problem here finding young workers for the summer, but Laubach does believe that fewer kids are working today than when she was a teen.
“For us, it was a rite of passage at 16 that you got a driver’s license and a job.” She is always looking to hire people at DACC and has about 30 employees year-round.
“I’m very flexible,” she said, “and will hire someone for even just four hours a week. But some kids just don’t want to commit.”
She thinks that one factor is that parents of high-schoolers are no longer encouraging them to get a job.
Steffon Nash, cook at Heeter’s for the past 13 years, feels that it’s definitely harder to get workers now than in previous years.
“It’s parents who don’t want them working,” he said.
The proportion of those under age 18 in the U.S. population has also decreased, meaning that fewer teens are available. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, “the slow decline of the younger population is in part due to a general decrease in birth rates, ongoing since 2007.”
During the COVID years, especially last year, Knoebels had trouble getting the summer staff they need for full operation. So, they put on a big hiring push this year, and “actually we have an overabundance of staff,” said Darlene Scherer, assistant human resources officer. “We have 1,600-1,700 active employees right now, with more online applications coming in every day.”
Knoebels also expects to welcome 45 international student workers over the next three weeks.