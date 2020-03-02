DANVILLE — Danville police charged a Sunbury man with driving while under the influence of alcohol after an accident Feb. 16 in front of Wendy's on Route 11.
Aaron M. Lenker, 33, faces charges of having a high rate of alcohol or a blood alcohol level of 0.12 percent and careless driving.
Patrolman Jared Bangs said Lenker and other vehicles were stopped at a red traffic signal at Routes 11 and 54. Lenker said he thought the light had turned green so he began to accelerate. His vehicle struck the back of a stopped car in front of him, Bangs said.