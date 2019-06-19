SUNBURY — The city of Sunbury is showing a renewed community pride this month, and that led to a celebration on Tuesday night.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania threw a party at the Hotel Edison to mark Pride Month and celebrate the LGBQ&T community.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich, who was among about 50 people who attended, signed a proclamation earlier this month declaring June Pride Month, as Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner also did.
ACLU Chapter President Regina Russell said she decided to hold the celebration when she learned there was no event to mark the month.
"We're very excited to do this in Sunbury, the county seat," said Helen Nunn, board secretary of the ACLU chapter.
"A lot of people don't know the ACLU, what we do," Russell said of the chapter, which counts 1,100 members in Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Montour and Columbia counties. "We serve five counties. The LGBQ&T community is one of our missions. We're working with Columbia and Montour and their Pride groups."
She said the goal is to start a Pride group in the Sunbury area. The party, though, which was open to the public, was a chance for people to celebrate and have some fun.
"This was to begin a conversation," Nunn said.
Guests were treated to pizza, wings, beer and sweets, and they socialized for two hours.
Russell said a few words to the group and announced they would like to have a disco next time they hold a gathering.
Karlovich, in his comments to the crowd, said, "We are all human, and we have to come together for the good of all humanity."
In an interview later, the mayor said he first proclaimed June Pride Month last year.
"I was approached by a couple members to make the city more welcoming to the (LGBQ&T) community," he said.
"I think this was an exceptional opportunity for the LGBQ&T community and friends and neighbors to be here in support," said Pattie Arduini, of Mifflinburg, president of the Lewisburg-based Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society.
"That is what the Ethical Society is all about," added Penny Weinberg-Uebelhoer, of Sunbury, an SVES board member. "No matter who they love, what they look like, what they believe."