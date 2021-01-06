VALLEY TWP. — The Super 8 hotel, where a homicide occurred in September 2019, was recently sold for $1.9 million by Greater American Hotel Group, of Florida, on behalf of Delo Hospitality and other owners, according to the deed transfer filed in the office of Montour County Register and Recorder Linda Weaver.
GJ AMS Holdings LLC, of Trout Run, purchased the hotel, which along with the nearby Quality Inn, were operating under Greater American Hotel Group, a court-appointed management firm. Both hotels are located near the Interstate 80-Route 54 interchange.
The Quality Inn, also owned by the same owners, will be sold by internet auction, according to a court ruling that approved both sales. The order, signed by Montour County Judge Gary Norton, states that funds left over from paying off liens go to Access Point Financial LLC.
"The Quality Inn did not have a buyer, per se," Valley Township Municipal Authority solicitor Robert Buehner said.
Buehner said he knew of no plans to change the use of the hotels.
Buehner said those two sales are unrelated to the Liberty Group's pending purchase of the former Days Inn site, also near the interchange. Montour County President Judge Thomas James approved the Montoursville company's bid to raze the former hotel.
David E. Downing Jr., 33, of St. Louis, is charged in the Sept. 26, 2019 shooting death of Super 8 employee Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, New Jersey. Downing is in jail without bail awaiting trial.
Judge James appointed the hotel management firm last February as the receiver for the two hotels to make improvements to the businesses that township supervisors gave 30 days to fix up or face closure.
Great American serves as receiver for all of the property and assets of Delo Hospitality LLC, the Sivakumar family LLC, KUGP Inc., Hadden LLC, PIRI Inc., Pirian Sivakumar and Ravichandrika Thiagarajah, the owners of the hotels. The judge’s action was in response to a civil action by Access Point Financial LLC, Access Point Financial Inc. and HDDA LLC against the owners, who were borrowers from Access Point.