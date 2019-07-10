DANVILLE —School directors have narrowed down their superintendent search to two candidates, school board President Kevin Brouse said at the board's meeting Wednesday night.
But he and board member Randy Keister said the board doesn't have a clear direction as to where the search is going.
"We don't have a clear direction," Brouse said in response to Jennifer Gurski, a former assistant principal and school board candidate.
He said the board discussed the superintendent search for 40 minutes in executive session prior to the public meeting.
"It's tough to bring consensus of nine people together," he said.
"In regard to direction, we don't have any," Keister said.
Brouse added, "There's a maximum of two we're looking at right now."
He said there will be a second round of interviews.
Brouse said previously the board had received a dozen applications but narrowed the list down to five for the interviews. One later withdrew because he accepted a job elsewhere.
Gurski told the board members at an earlier meeting that they should not hurry the process.
Gurski won one of five nominations on both the Democratic and Republican ballots in the May 21 primary to run in the fall general election for one of the five upcoming vacancies.
The board is seeking a replacement for former Superintendent Jason Bendle, who resigned suddenly on March 13 as part of a mutual agreement with the board. The agreement did not state a reason for the resignation. Board members would not say why, and Bendle, who just started the second year of his five-year contract in January, would only say he and the board were “not a good fit.”
The board later hired Ricki Boyle, a former district director of pupil services, as acting superintendent at $450 per day.
Bendle is now superintendent of the Shikellamy School District based in Sunbury.