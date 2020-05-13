MAHONING TWP. — Township Supervisor John Whelan said he asked his fellow supervisors twice not to put his name on a letter submitted to local newspapers last week, Whelan read from a statement at Monday's supervisor's meeting.
The letter, signed "YOUR BOARD OF SUPERVISORS," explained township officials' reasoning for prohibiting East End Fire Company from parading through the township to celebrate frontline workers at Geisinger and elsewhere. It also expressed support for first responders.
The township firefighters had planned on driving through the township, including the Geisinger campus with no sirens, and through Danville as part of the frontline worker salute in the township and borough on May 1. The supervisors, after hearing about plans for the parade, had township solicitor Jonathan DeWald send a letter to firefighters, telling them they could not hold a parade because they did not obtain a permit and the event would violate the governor’s stay-at-home order because people would gather along the streets. DeWald's letter said the fire company could be cited by the township police if the firefighters still held the parade. The fine for a violation of the township ordinance is $25, plus court costs.
The supervisors' action sparked criticism even outside the township.
Whelan, in his statement, said he regretted how the entire Parade for the Heroes played out.
"In my mind, we all could have done a better job," Whelan said. "It is very unfortunate that the Mahoning Township supervisors and police were not informed of the parade well in advance. I truly believe this was unintentional but it did put us in a precarious position. There was not enough time to rush a permit."
He said that in retrospect, the supervisors could have met with the fire chief and other organizers prior to the parade to come up with a reasonable solution.
"We are the elected leaders of this township and we are tasked with problem resolution," his statement continued. "Judging by the outrage of the community, we failed. I commend the volunteers for coming up with the idea of parking at Geisinger and honoring the staff while maintaining social distancing."
Firefighters and other first responders from Danville and several other communities, including some from Northumberland and Columbia counties, saluted frontline workers at Geisinger Medical Center on May 1. Mahoning Township firefighters complied with the township supervisors' order to not take part in a parade but did park three of their vehicles at Geisinger to take part in the salute and hand out Hershey chocolate bars to the staff.
Mahoning Township Fire Chief Leslie Young, in a response to Whelan's statement, said, "I appreciate the statement read at the meeting by Supervisor John Whelan. I agree that the situation could have been handled differently by all parties involved. I take full responsibility for failure to notify both the Mahoning Township Police Department and the Board of Supervisors.
"It was an unintentional oversight on my part. The situation detracted from the true meaning of the parade, which was never about the Mahoning Township Fire Department. It was about honoring the frontline workers of Mahoning Township."