DANVILLE — The Mahoning Township supervisors recently agreed to sign over a $552,000 certificate of deposit to the township's lone fire company so firefighters will be able to purchase equipment in the future.
East End Fire Company, which receives close to $70,000 per year from the township fire tax, asked the township officials for some extra financial help.
"They asked for more per year," Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said.
Lynn said Supervisor T.S. Scott came up with the idea to sign over the CD, which is part of the $9.5 million the township received for the sale of its water and sewer systems to Suez Water Pennsylvania in March of 2019. All five supervisors agreed with the move, approving it at last week's supervisors meeting.
Township Fire Chief Leslie Young said the fire company is thankful and appreciative of the supervisors' support.
"This type of investment ensures the financial security of the fire department for many years, without having to raise taxes," Young said. "When we asked the supervisors for help, we were looking at the future."
Lynn said the CD will draw interest that goes toward East End's equipment fund. He said officials preferred to sign over the CD than to raise the fire tax.