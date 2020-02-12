VALLEY TWP. — The Valley Township supervisors approved a waiver for the Danville Mobil for part of the stormwater requirements for a parking lot expansion.
The lot will be expanded where an old lot had been that currently contains fill.
The township planning commission previously recommended the waiver.
Supervisor Mike Kull said at Wednesday's supervisors' meeting the additional lot will result in safer traffic flow.
Supervisor Vice Chairman Walt Rupert reminded residents that small stones are available next to the township building for use on ice and snow on driveways.