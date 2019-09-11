VALLEY TWP. — The Valley Township supervisors will hold a conditional-use hearing at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 before their regularly scheduled monthly meeting in the township building.
Rich Morris attended the supervisors' meeting Wednesday night. He has submitted a request for a conditional use so he can build a home on Betty Yoder's property, which is zoned neighborhood commercial along Route 642.
The supervisors also approved a two-lot subdivision requested by Edward Rothermel, of 218 Valley West Road.
Supervisor Mike Kull, who also serves as township fire chief, reported six incidents in August including three accidents and three fires.
Zoning officer Fred Shappell said he issued six residential zoning permits in August.