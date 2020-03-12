COOPER TWP. — Cooper Township supervisors have decided to dissolve the Cooper Township Municipal Authority.
They asked their solicitor to look into what they will have to do to dissolve the authority. The Cooper Township Municipal Authority is down to two members and lacks a quorum.
"We need to find out how much it will cost to dissolve and turn the whole thing back over to the township," Supervisor Vice Chairman Tom Little said. He said this would involve changing contracts such as those for maintenance and billing. "If it's not going to be that expensive and if we can do it in 90 days, I think we're going to have to go that route," he said.
The authority has overseen bringing public sewer to part of the township, mainly the Route 11 corridor, which was mandated by the state because of the failure of septic systems.
Nicole Ippolito, representing Solicitor Jonathan Dewald, said their office will begin work on what the township would have to do.
Supervisor Chairman Terry Heimbach polled the dozen people who attended the meeting on whether they wanted the authority dissolved. The majority wanted it gone immediately. Resident Ann Hurst was among those in favor.
The two remaining authority members are Chairman Dr. John Houston and Supervisor Chris Pfaff, who also serves as authority treasurer.
Authority Secretary Roger Welliver resigned at the authority's February meeting. About a week before that, authority Vice Chairman Randy Nevius resigned. There had already been a vacancy on the five-member board.
The authority is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the township building.
Pfaff said they need a third member for a quorum in order to pay the bills. Before the supervisors asked the solicitor to study dissolving the authority, Pfaff said Little attends the authority meetings and he made a motion to appoint him to the authority. Pfaff said authority Solicitor Tony McDonald told him a second supervisor could serve on the authority. Ippolito said her office would have to research that.
Ippolito said Little couldn't second the motion since he would be voting for himself. Heimbach abstained from voting and said he wanted the authority disbanded.
Little said he would be reluctant to serve since he had heard two stories about whether he could.
Little said the entire process with the authority was "everybody was stumbling through it and not realizing there were so many regulations. All of a sudden, you turn around and there's another bill. It looked like the engineer and attorneys were working for the contractor."
Heimbach said attorneys, not the township solicitor, "didn't help matters."