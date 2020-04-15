MAHONING TWP. — Township supervisors will decide at their April 27 meeting which contractor will do soil nailing work to support the base of Bald Top Road.
After their engineer reviews the proposals, the supervisors will choose from four bids submitted for the project, part of the reconstruction work to repair the road that has been closed for nearly a year.
At Monday's meeting, the contractors were present to talk about their proposals and answer questions from the supervisors. Four supervisors were in the room, while Supervisor Vice Chairman Larry Robertson and several department heads were among 104 people listening in during the phone teleconference meeting.
The supervisors last month rejected the lone bid of $795,625 from Mar-Allen Concrete Products Inc., of Ephrata. The bid documents did not include a time frame for when the contractor can begin work, nor did the company send a representative to give a presentation at the meeting, as stated in the request for bids. Township engineer Drew Barton said the bid also came in $200,000 higher than expected.
Mar-Allen was among the four who submitted bids this time. The company's new bid totaled $597,699 for the soil nailing work.
The other bids were from Robert C. Young, of Mifflinville, $762,340; Merco Inc., Lebanon, New Jersey, $519,210; and GeoBuild, Punxsutawney, $682,570.
With soil nailing, a machine bores into the hillside to install pipes that are filled with cement to stabilize the hilly section of road.
GeoBuild President Paul Hale told the supervisors his company specializes in landslide stabilization and has fixed about 150 landslides in its seven years in business. The company's bid also offered a hollow bar soil nailing option that would cost about $100,000 less. It also would save two weeks' time in doing the job, he said.
GeoBuild could do the project beginning May 1 and finishing in early July using solid bars.
Patrick McAlinden of Merco said his crews could start the next day and could do the work in 45 days. He said the company has been doing the stabilization work for more than 40 years.
Mar-Allen, which also has more than 40 years in the business, has done work in the Danville and Mount Carmel areas, as well as for PennDOT and in some 13 states, according to a company representative, who said the company "would be ready to go right away."
Robert C. Young, working with a subcontractor, formerly Hayward Baker, now part of the Keller Group, could start June 1 and would take 45 days.
The section of Bald Top Road connecting with Route 11 has been closed since May because sections are collapsing. Motorists have had to use Klein Road from Route 642 west, a six-mile detour.
In other business, the supervisors voted 4-1 to announce their intent to join the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC).
Supervisor John Whelan, who voted no, said he wanted a greater understanding of any costs involved.
"I'm not saying I'm for or against it, I'd like to know what we're getting into, potential liability, potential costs," Whelan said.
Supervisor T.S. Scott said the MARC document clearly states there is no financial obligation unless the municipality requests an improvement project.