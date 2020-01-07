COOPER TWP. — The Cooper Township supervisors will start the process to revert the roads at Pepper Hills Trailer Court back to the owner.
Supervisor Chairman Terry Heimbach and Vice Chairman Tom Little voted in favor of the action Monday during the supervisors' reorganizational meeting.
Newly-elected Supervisor Chris Pfaff said he understood the roads total .9 mile, but the amount of state liquid fuels reimbursement the township receives for the roads may not cover the cost of work required on the roads.
He said he was concerned about what is in the best interest of residents in the park. Until he gets a definitive explanation, Pfaff said he would oppose the action. He couldn't vote at the meeting since he wasn't sworn into office. He said he was told he would be sworn into office at the meeting, but he later traveled to the office of Montour County District Justice Marvin Shrawder who administered the oath of office.
The supervisors meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the township building.