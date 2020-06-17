VALLEY TWP. — Karen Treon wasn't worried about going back to Sunnybrook Park's pool, despite precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"There's plenty of room, and I brought my own chair as a precaution," the 54-year-old Danville woman said as she sat in her chair on the lawn in the pool's complex on Tuesday.
Her friend, Ellen Koser, 68, Danville, wasn't concerned, either, as she sat in her own chair. They were enjoying the sunshine and watching their kids enjoy the pool and diving boards.
The pool, just off Route 642 East in Valley Township, reopened Saturday with new guidelines and safety measures in response to the lingering coronavirus threat.
"We encourage our members to wear a mask when they are not in the water," said Leah Tessarvich, one of the pool's four managers. "The tables are spaced apart."
Tessarvich, who also works as a lifeguard at the pool complex, said the wooden tables and chairs are sanitized once each party leaves. The "safe snacks" sold in the snack bar are all pre-packaged.
"We sanitize the playground equipment," she said.
While there was not a big crowd at the pool around midday on Tuesday, a warm sunny day, Tessarvich said members were slowly coming back.
"Our regular members that come are just excited to be back," she said. "We've gotten a lot of calls about the precautions we're taking. It's slowly coming back to normal."
She said they have sold 23 family memberships as well as a number of individual memberships.
Ella Mannino, 8, of Danville, has been swimming at Sunnybrook since last year. She was there on Tuesday with her nanny, Taylor Haas, 17, of Riverside.
Ella said she likes sitting in the sun and jumping off of the diving board, as well as meeting up with her friends.
"I like to swim, and I like to hang out with my friends," Taylor said. "They're all lifeguards."
As Taylor and Ella sat on their chairs in grass, a few kids and adults had plenty of room in the pool to swim or play. Ten-year-olds Landon Rogers, Elijah Treon and Benjamin Koser were alternating between the high dive and the lower diving board, practicing their flips.
"We're just so excited to see everybody back," Tessarvich said. "We look forward to seeing old members and some new members."
The pool is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Season memberships cost $150 for a family of two adults and three children and $25 for each additional child; $70 for individual adults (18 and older); and $55 for an individual child. Children 2 and under are free. The daily admission price is $5.
Tessarvich said pavilion rentals are available for $35 per weekday and $70 per weekend day.