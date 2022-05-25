Age-appropriate conversations and speaking the truth will be key as families try to digest the latest mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this week, one that left 19 fourth-grade students dead.
Regardless of the age of the children involved in the conversations, Geisinger's Dr. Tawnya Meadows said it is always important to be truthful when discussing tragedies.
"Always have development appropriate perspectives," Meadows, the director of pediatric primary care behavioral health at Geisinger, said. "For early elementary students, keep it brief and simple. Offer reassurance that schools are safe. Home is safe. That grownups are there to protect them."
On Tuesday, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used an AR-15-style rifle in an attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 students and two adults and injuring 17 more, according to Associated Press reports. According to the report, quoting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday, Ramos posted on social media that he shot his grandmother and that he was going to shoot an elementary school.
Danville Area Superintendent Ricki Boyle sent out a message to the community Wednesday expressing her thoughts.
"Today I come to you heartbroken following the tragic loss of life at Robb Elementary School," she said. "I want to assure you that Danville Area School District has been proactive in assessing potential vulnerability and has put in place many methods of security to protect our schools, up to and including having two police officers in our district."
Boyle said administrators, counselors, social workers and a school psychologist were ready to speak to any student.
At home, Meadows — the mother of three school-aged daughters — suggested explaining the procedures to enter a school to younger children.
"Tell them, 'remember the time I brought cupcakes into school and they know my face, but I still had to be permitted into the school?'" she said. "Remind them of all the safety procedures around them."
Timing of the conversations, Meadows said, is also important. Try to avoid bringing up the difficult topics just before bed. It might also work to have the child involved with something as the discussions take place.
"You might not want to have the talk before bed, kids will just think about it in bed," she said. "Do it after soccer practice, or when they are drawing or involved in an activity."
According to the National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) early elementary school children need brief, simple information balanced with assurances, but more detailed conversations are appropriate for middle- and high-school age youth.
"The best place to have that conversation depends on the teen — it could be in the car or while a friend is present, instead of just sitting and talking about the event one on one," NASP notes.
When having a discussion about the events among adults, be cautious about what you say and when you say it, Meadows said. Also, be wary of hovering around the news channels 24/7 and becoming overwhelmed by the information.
"It's not helpful for anyone to park in front of the TV, but really limit kids," Meadows said. "And when you discuss it, remember that kids hear everything. Even when it looks like they may not be paying attention, they are."
No matter what, Meadows said, remind your kids you are available for a talk anytime, especially if they have concerns about something they have seen in school.
"Let them know there is a difference between tattling and informing adults, that if they see something to say something," Meadows said. "Let them know that all feelings are OK. Be sure to take the time to talk to them."
Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday called for immediate action from the General Assembly and Pennsylvania's Congressional delegation to pass common-sense legislation to prevent gun violence.
"I am horrified by these tragedies and I am angry that our lawmakers continue to fail to address gun violence," Wolf said. "I strongly urge our General Assembly and Congress to enact common-sense legislation that will help stem the tide of gun violence. How many more children must die before we actually take meaningful action? How many more mass shootings must we witness before we wake up to the reality that gun violence is a public health crisis that must be addressed?
"People should feel safe going to school, the supermarket, their place of worship, the mall, the movies, and even outside in their community. Yet, these tragedies keep happening."
The Danville News reporter Francis Scarcella and The Associated Press contributed to this report.