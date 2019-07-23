Talen, Pattern Energy to partner on Washingtonville solar project

WASHINGTONVILLE — Talen Energy plans a solar project with a partner in the Washingtonville area, area officials and Talen have confirmed.
Anthony Township Supervisor Chairman Richard Hess said Talen officials had met with township representatives, but did not provide details on the plans.
Talen has partnered with Pattern Energy, an experienced renewable energy developer, to develop a 100 Megawatt solar project on land surrounding Talen's Montour plant, Taryne Williams said. Williams is media and community relations manager with Talen Energy in Allentown.
The project is in its early stages and is not yet final. Preliminary estimates target completion in late 2021, Williams said.
"While the project plan utilizes land surrounding the Montour coal plant, it is not connected to or anticipated to impact the plant's operations in any way," Williams said.
"Talen and Pattern are committed to being good neighbors and will be working closely with local and regional officials throughout the course of the project," Williams said.
Another official in the Washingtonville area, who asked not to be identified, said the project could become a reality in a year or two on land that had been available for hunting. The firm, with a partner from the west, proposes to use about 1,000 acres, the official said.
Washingtonville Borough Council President Frank Dombroski said Talen officials have not met with the council.
Greg Molter, chairman of the Derry Township supervisors, said he also has not been contacted.
Molter, who also serves as Montour County Planning Commission director, said the company would have to submit a land development plan and apply for zoning permits for such a project through the county and municipalities involved.