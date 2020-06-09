By Francis Scarcella
DANVILLE — A New Jersey man faces felony drug charges after more than 2,400 bags of heroin were seized from a room at the Red Roof Inn in Valley Township, Montour County.
Casmir Smith, 18, of Paterson, N.J., was arrested by Northumberland-Montour County Drug Task Force Detective Steve Bennick while serving an arrest warrant with members of the Montour County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning. Smith was jailed in lieu of $500,000 cash bail.
Bennick said approximately 2,400 bags containing suspected heroin, with the stamp, “Dope Stick,” and $1,333 in cash were seized during the arrest.
The weight of the suspected drugs was 8.3 grams. The street value of a single bag of heroin is about $10, police said.
Bennick said that on June 8, he received information that drug activity was coming from a room at the Red Roof Inn and one of the occupants had an active arrest warrant.
On Tuesday, Bennick, accompanied by Montour County deputy sheriffs Shane Craig and William McKenna arrived at the Red Roof Inn and knocked on a room door at around 10:45 a.m., but it went unanswered, according to court documents.
Bennick said the smell of marijuana was coming from the room. He spoke to a housekeeper who said she could open the door with a master key, according to court documents.
When the housekeeper opened the door, Bennick said he observed a male coming from the bathroom Bennick said he observed several bags of suspected heroin floating in the toilet, according to police.
Smith was taken the Mahoning Township Police Department. A short time later, the general manager of the Red Roof Inn advised police that more bags of heroin were found inside a safe in the room, Bennick said.
The suspected drugs were seized and Smith was taken to Danville District Judge Marvin Shrawder were he was sent to Columbia County Jail in lieu of bail.
Smith faces felony possession with the intent to deliver and a misdemeanor charge of simple posession, police said.