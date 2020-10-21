Can you love on the basis of an illusion? Perhaps that’s how most love. Writer C.S. Lewis portrayed the difference between heaven and earth as the difference between experiencing real love and the craving to be loved: “Do you love me for who you want me to be or for who I am?”
Do we love someone on the basis of an illusion? That’s setting yourself up for major disappointments when they dare ruin your illusion. Whose fault is that? Loving someone for who they are makes marriage fun. He neglects to replace the toothpaste cap. She clutters the closet with shoe boxes. He wears the same ratty college sweatshirt. She never misses a chance to be late. Both snore and drool.
Dear brides and grooms, sorry, but your partner isn’t perfect. You might, however, find even their imperfections lovable (or forgivable).
Can you love on the basis of an illusion? This question needled me when I heard about Donald’s plan to establish a 1776 Commission to counteract the 1619 Commission, purportedly to “restore patriotic education to our schools.” Donny said: “Our heroes will never be forgotten. Our youth will be taught to love America.” Really? This is as lame a cavil as that slogan from yesteryear: ‘America, Love it or Leave it.’ History teaches truth comes out.
We know 'me-me' Donald says things he never carries out. He swells with that deity-like impulse that if he pronounces something, it’ll happen, like God in Genesis: “Then God said, Let there be light; and there was light.” He talks a lot, little comes of it. More public relations bluster than productive, positive, the difference between actually achieving something worthwhile and marketing. Despite him being a twinge Stalin-esque, DOJ likely won’t require his portrait in every house. We won’t fret about Donald shaping American education in his image. A crowing rooster doesn’t raise the sun.
Besides, is that how we teach young people to love America? Can you love an illusion? We fully favor honoring America’s heroes. Yet, what makes a hero a hero? I love history. I love history enough to study history. I love to study history enough to know many facts about America history. I love facts enough to realize movies about American history shouldn’t be considered reliable sources. History always is complicated, full of warts, pimples and comb-overs. As Doc says in the movie, “Cowboys and Aliens,” “I’ve seen good men do bad things and bad men do good things.”
What good is binary thinking? This either-or, good-evil, us-them, right-left, weak-tough, black-white dueling dualistic outlook on life fails to better us. The yard sign proclaims: ‘Blue Lives Matter.’ Fine. How does that contradict ‘Black Lives Matter?’ How does advocating for racial justice oppose supporting law and order? Another false dichotomy: Hide from COVID-19 or go out in public. Life is far more paradoxical, complex and complicated.
Mindful of historical perspective, civilizations improve by judging past practices based on modern scruples and knowledge. Civil War surgeons used mercury as medicine. George Washington was a great American hero. He also, along with bad teeth, had flaws. Thomas Jefferson was a brilliant patriot. Tom, more Deist than Christian, also cut and pasted the bits about Jesus he liked into his own Bible. Tom also skipped out on the Revolution and only returned from France when the fighting was over. Have you ever researched the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution that gave Johnson the excuse to wage war in Vietnam?
John Wayne playing Davy Crocket portrayed a rugged fighting man. Davey helped Texas preserve slavery because Mexico had abolished slavery. Texans wanted independence so they could keep slaves. That’s what that militarily unnecessary stand at the Alamo was about. Who survived the Alamo? Liberated slaves. Andrew Jackson waged genocide against Native Americans so he could sell their land to cronies so they could establish vast plantations and ruin small farmers. Where do you think Hitler found justification for his views on eugenics? From us. Even my beloved Lincoln was a bigoted man. What made Lincoln great was that he realized it and worked on it.
If you want to teach our youth to love America, teach them first to think for themselves. Second, adopt humility. Third, respect reality. Fourth, be worthy of love. It also helps quietly to shake our heads and laugh at our foolish selves. A favorite Far Side cartoon shows a broken mason jar on earth labeled humans, with several scampering away. From the clouds, God sighs: “Oh-no.”
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.