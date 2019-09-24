DANVILLE — Danville teachers joined thousands of educators around the world in showing students that school rocks. The annual Rock Your School Day encourages educators to think outside of the box to engage their students.
Teachers in the Danville Primary School and Liberty Valley Intermediate School dressed as rock stars and came up with "out of the box" projects for students Thursday. Many of the teachers sported tutus and inflatable guitars.
The primary school teachers learned about the special day at a conference they attended in July, said first-grade teacher Kristy Burns.
Kristin Reinheimer, president of the home and school association, said the goal was to get as many educators involved in activities that day as possible. She has a son in second grade at the school.
The day began with a schoolwide assembly. Principal John Bickhart, who dressed as a country western star, said students would be rocking to tunes from the 70s, 80s and 90s.
Proceeds from a fun run that was held outside will benefit the home and association association, he said.
Teachers posted letters spelling out Iron Kids which stands for Independent, Respectful, Own our actions, Noble, Kind, Integrity, Dependable and Safe. Bickhart said the students will discuss each letter on a month-by-month basis.
Led by first-grade teacher Mary Levitski, teachers sang and played drums to "We Will Rock You." They also performed "I Wanna Rock'n Roll All Night."
Kindergarten teacher Marcie Haas bought yellow work vests and construction hats for her students to wear in her "under construction" project. She said they were building letters using stones, learning syllables with Legos and working on their addition with nuts and bolts.
Savanna Tucci and Zion Mathew, both 5, worked with the nuts and bolts.
"It's a really cool day that has captivated the kids. They were really excited to come to school today," Haas said.
Spanish teacher Tina Bartholomew rocked out the alphabet and numbers in Spanish with singing.
Teacher June Heeter had students dress as super heroes with capes and masks and props to produce a music video. She also had students do the S and T from STEM with Spiderman science slime and WordGirl online games.
Meghan Moyer's students worked on following sequential order and practiced spelling words using glow-in-the-dark pens and a glow-in-the-dark freeze dance.
Other students practiced math equations using glow sticks and made glow in the dark bouncy balls; sequenced the steps to build a scarecrow; decoded secret writing; played glow-in-the-dark math games; and dressed as super heroes in a room transformed into an engineering and math portion of STEM.