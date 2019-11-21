DANVILLE — Nearly five months after their previous contract expired, Danville teachers are growing frustrated with the lack of progress in negotiations toward a new pact.
Frustrated enough that Danville Education Association members voted to authorize a strike vote, DEA President Dave Fortunato said.
“We took a strike vote last Tuesday (Nov. 12),” Fortunato said. “We could go on strike if we choose to do so. Our members were all on board.”
He said there are about 190 union members.
The school board approved the previous seven-year teachers contract in October 2015. That contract, retroactive to 2012-2013 which expired June 30 of this year, was approved 6-1 after more than three years of talks, accusations, threats and a strike. It gave teachers raises totaling 21 percent over the seven-year period and increased their health care by 1 percent, to 11 percent, in the last three years.
“We have not heard anything from the board,” Fortunato said of the latest discussions.
He said the board had suggested a date for a negotiation session, but it was during parent-teacher conferences.
“We have not heard from their lawyer (Carl Beard),” Fortunato said.
Mark McDade, Pennsylvania State Education Association local UniServ representative, said the union has been waiting for the board to provide possible dates for a negotiation session.
“Hopefully, we will hear soon,” McDade said.
He noted the high turnover on the board this year. Five members have resigned and been replaced. Three new members will take their seats on the board at the Dec. 4 reorganization meeting.
“But there’s still a quorum,” McDade said.
School board President Randy Keister, meanwhile, said McDade had suggested dates the week of the teacher conferences.
“We have been waiting for him to get us other dates,” Keister said, adding, though, “I don’t foresee any meetings until after the new board is seated.”
Keister, whose term is up next month, said at the Oct. 9 board meeting that district negotiators offered the teachers union a two-year contract with raises of 2.85 percent each year “to get us through this period of new board members, a superintendent search.”
Fortunato would not comment on the offer, noting he doesn’t discuss proposals in public.
“We made a counter offer,” McDade said. “That was about a month ago. They said they were going to get back to the board. That was the last we heard.”
He said he couldn’t go into detail on the offer.
“Both parties are respecting the process,” he said.
McDade did say that salaries and health care were the central issues, as they are in most negotiations.
“We’re working toward that magic middle,” he said.
He said the Millville and Central Columbia districts recently approved teachers contracts.
“I believe we can learn from those two contract negotiations,” McDade said. “Both were resolved amicably and professionally.”
Fortunato added, though, “It’s disappointing, I think, because the people who work with students and are directly responsible for their education are being put on the back burner. The board has had a full complement since October. There’s really no excuse for them not giving us dates.”
He said the board and the union negotiators have met six times since February.
The approval of the last contract on Oct. 27, 2015, drew a standing ovation and some tears from a roomful of teachers and supporters. The approval averted a strike set to begin the following day.
The teachers had been working under the terms of a two-year contract that expired in 2012.
The contract approval brought to a close the contract dispute that was in its fourth year. Fortunato said during that time there were insinuations and accusations on both sides.
The teachers last went on strike for five days in April 2014. After that strike, both sides entered arbitration with a state-appointed arbitrator. The teachers accepted his verdict in February 2015, but the board voted to reject it.
The teachers had planned to strike up to 20 days beginning on Oct. 16, 2015, but after reaching the tentative agreement, agreed to postpone the walkout to Oct. 28 of that year.