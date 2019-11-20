Teachers head effort to involve parents, community with projects, events

DANVILLE — Through the leadership of three teachers, the Danville Primary School plans to involve parents and the community more with numerous projects and events throughout the school year.
First-grade teachers June Heeter and Madison Ernest and second-grade teacher Megan Geise completed a two-day workshop at John Hopkins University on the National Network for Partnership Schools aimed at getting the community and parents involved more with the school to make the school a better place, Geise said.
"Connecting schools, families and the community has proven to be highly successful with us all working and collaborating together," Heeter said.
After the workshop, they needed to form an action plan team of six members, including administrators. From an email, they received an overwhelming response from more than 21 people who wanted to be involved, including acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle, curriculum Director Dawn Brookhart, school Principal John Bickhart, specialty teachers and student teachers.
They prepared an action plan aimed at making sure parents felt valued and involving the community, Geise said.
Their 21-page plan lists numerous activities and events, some of which had been held in the past, and many that are new.
"We have been working non-stop on this. We do it for the kids," Heeter said.
A Danville Primary School Blue Ribbon Parent University program will help parents maximize learning for children at home. Other programs will include a nutrition session by Geisinger; The Power of Play by Susquehanna University; technology for parents and kids; and positive family talk.
During the year, they plan to hold career or culture crunch over lunch with community members discussing their careers with students.
In December, they will hold a "Desks for Success" to maximize learning at home. They are hoping to receive a $100 donation from 80 community members to buy desks for kids who don't have a quiet place at home to do their homework, Heeter said.
Students will also receive school supplies. They plan on having community members assemble the desks from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 in the school. She said the desks are adjustable so they will grow with the child along with a chair. So far, 12 people have purchased desks and 120 letters went out about the project. Businesses and professionals have already agreed to buy desks. Others who agreed to provide desks include an alum in Alaska and a woman Heeter taught more than 25 years ago now living in Texas. Heeter said her dad assembled three of the desks.
Ernest said Danville borough employees plan to assemble desks and teachers reached out to firefighters and police to help. Heeter said other volunteers can help break down boxes for recycling or serve pizza to the workers.
A One Book, One School project, involving the home and school association, will be held March 4, Geise said, with students and parents voting on the book kindergarten through second-grade students will read. Community members will read the book to students along with bus drivers and cafeteria workers having conversations with kids about the book, she said.
Brookhart said Heeter, Geise and Ernest have been "absolutely amazing" with the plan. She hopes it can be expanded throughout the district. "I think it will be the start of something wonderful," she said.
For a Spectacular STEM night April 2, people from the community who work in science, technology, engineering and math will come in. Heeter said students will be able to learn from them and get their autographs.
A Bump Up Day is planned with second-grade teachers taking first-graders for the day, first-grade teachers taking kindergarten students and kindergarten teachers taking second-graders. Bickhart said he thought parents would love that.
Ernest said volunteers for the annual holiday shop, where kids choose gifts for family members, will be recognized with cocoa and cookies. The shop will be open Dec. 3-6.
Geise said author Frank Murphy, a Pennsylvania resident, will visit the school April 6 with his book "A Boy like You" and Danville Primary School will be the first school to get a sneak peek of his new book.
Other events will include the Trunk or Treat, held for the first time this year, that art teacher and organizer Jess Noel said attracted more than 750 kids.
She said Celebrate the Arts night at the school, to be held April 23, is the biggest event of the year with more than 1,000 families attending. Heeter is working on the school's annual Memorial Day program to include veterans telling their stories to students and visiting classrooms.
Geise said Pop-Up Playground Adventures will be held April 25. The community will donate recycled materials such as cardboard boxes, foam, tires and more and students will build designs from those materials.
A Rock Your School event will again be held next September with students and teachers dressed as rock stars for an assembly. Scholastic Book Fair grand lunches will be held the week of Nov. 11-15 for grandparents and other special guests. Para-professionals, custodians, cafeteria workers and secretaries will be recognized with appreciation desserts April 1. A home and school Family Fun Night is planned May 20. Home and school will hold Carnival Day June 1. A 100th day of school celebration will be held Jan. 31.
Literacy Night will again be held next Nov. 13; Math Night will be Jan. 30; a fun run on Sept. 19; a first-grade field trip to Bucknell University Oct. 2; kindergarten's firefighter appreciation project the week of Oct. 6; Christmas friends Dec. 22 with the staff adopting families and contributing items; first-grade's community kindness event with students making items for community organizations; second-grade's random acts of kindness project in the spring; kindergartener's field trip to T&D Cats will be May 1; a second-grade field trip May 8; a second-grade pollinator party May 22; and an open house in August.