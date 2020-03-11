DANVILLE — Danville Area School District teachers and the school district are close to a five-year teachers contract agreement, board solicitor Carl Beard told the school board Wednesday night.
The only item blocking a final agreement is the health care deductible, Beard said.
The district's proposed agreement includes raises of 3.35 percent the first year, 3.25 percent the second and third years, and 3 percent the final two years. The district also wants to move both the Geisinger Health Plan and Capital Blue Cross plans to deductible plans of $250 for individuals and $750 for families. Teachers currently pay no deductible.
Beard said Danville Education Association union representative Mark McDade, the Pennsylvania State Education Association local UniServ representative, told him the association did not agree to a deductible plan for GHP members.
Beard said 110 association members are on the Geisinger plan and 53 are on Capital Blue Cross.
"They thought it was $250 for Blue Cross and Geisinger was zero," Beard explained after the meeting.
He said if that were the case, more employees would move to GHP, which would increase the expense for the district.
DEA President Dave Fortunato, who was at the board meeting, said afterward, "I'm not going to speak about negotiations in public."
He said he thought both sides were working well together and he wanted to hold another negotiation session, but he hasn't heard from board President Bonnie Edmeads, who is on the district negotiation team.
District teachers have been working under the terms of their previous seven-year contract, which expired June 30 of last year.
That contract, which the board approved in October 2015 after more than three years of talks, accusations, threats and a strike, was retroactive to 2012-2013. It gave teachers raises totaling 21 percent over the seven-year period and increased their health care premiums by 1 percent, to 11 percent, in the last three years.