DANVILLE — A teen charged with confronting three juveniles with another teen and making them feel they may be in danger of bodily injury July 4 was admitted to Montour County's Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Program.
Judge Gary Norton approved Jansen McManus, 18, for the program Monday. He will be required to pay fees for the one-year program and to do 20 hours of community service. Successful completion of the program will result in dismissal of a simple assault charge.
County Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler said there no injuries from the incidents involving McManus and another teen charged.
McManus told police a group of juveniles confronted him at his home and called him a name. McManus and the other teen then followed the juveniles to an area of Spruce Street, where one juvenile displayed a knife and said "do something." The juveniles continued down Spruce Street toward Weis Markets.
They found the juveniles on Spruce Street near the Weis loading docks, where they blocked them from leaving and again confronted them. McManus said he asked them what their problem was and three juveniles displayed knives. A police car came to the area and the juveniles fled, he said.