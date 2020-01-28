VALLEY TWP. — State police at Milton charged a Hunlock Creek teen for fleeing on foot from the scene of an accident with injuries at 4:59 a.m. Jan. 17 at Route 54 and McCraken Road.
Tpr. Nathan Wenzel was told Brianna L. Evarts, 19, had fled to a nearby hotel.
Both vehicles were disabled at the scene, according to the charges.
Evarts, who had a learner's permit, told the trooper she got scared and ran from the crash scene because she didn't have a driver's license.
Wenzel charged her with accidents involving injury while not properly licensed; accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle or property; not having a driver's license; failure to stop at a stop sign or yield the right of way to another vehicle; failure to give information and render aid; and failure to immediately notify police of an accident.