DANVILLE — Through her love of golf, Hannah Rabb, a 13-year-old from Watsontown, helped Geisinger's Janet Weis Children’s Hospital with a $6,645.16 donation on Friday.
She raised the funds in three ways: A pajama day at her school, Meadowbrook Christian School — in which any students who donated were allowed to wear their pajamas for the day; with donations from community members; and lastly, by challenging people to donate a certain amount for every putt Rabb made. She made 75 out of 100 putts from 5 feet.
Rabb said she decided to donate after seeing work from the doctors and nurses. “My cousin was here in this hospital and I saw the amazing work from the doctors and nurses and I wanted to give back.”
“Just the gift-giving and the heart she has had throughout this is pretty cool,” said her father Matt Rabb, who was on hand during the check presentation on Friday.
Along with the monetary donation, Hannah Rabb also gave a putting matt, putters and golf balls to the hospital.
“This is an amazing, generous gift that will do a lot for the kids in the hospital,” said Tracey Craddock, Child Life Specialist at Geisinger.
Craddock said that the putting mat will be used at their outdoor play deck for kids who need fresh air or who need to do some kind of physical activity before they’re discharged from the hospital.