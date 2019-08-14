DANVILLE — A Danville area teenager, charged with "car hopping" to steal from vehicles June 2 in Mahoning Township, pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon to one count of conspiracy to commit theft.
Thomas Buss Jr., 18, entered the plea before Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder, who ordered him to pay court costs of $348 and to serve one year's probation.
Patrolman Garon Fenstermaker saw a juvenile standing at Bloom Road and Shady Lane and Buss at two vehicles in a driveway. As Buss saw the police cruiser, he walked to Bloom Road and began going west with the other male, police said. Fenstermaker concluded that male was attempting to gain access to a vehicle.
Fenstermaker parked the cruiser and saw the two heading east on Villa Street, where he said "police, stop." They turned onto Levans Lane, where Fenstermaker found them trying to hide. Both complied with his order to get on the ground and to put their hands behind their backs.
Fenstermaker said Buss admitted they tried to get into seven vehicles, but were only able to enter two. He admitted taking $5 from one vehicle and a USB car charger and charging cable from another vehicle. The charger was valued at $19.50 and cable at $9.88. When Fenstermaker asked him why he was stealing from vehicles, he said, "quick cash," according to the charges.