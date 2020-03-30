BLOOMSBURG — A teen from Danville was sentenced to nine months to 30 months in state prison for assaulting four staff members at North Central Secure Treatment Unit in June and July.
Using Zoom, President Judge Thomas James sentenced Cindy Massa, 18, Monday for one count of aggravated assault and four counts of simple assault, which she pleaded guilty to earlier Monday, from North Central. James was in his Columbia County Courtroom.
Noting that he received information Monday that state prisons are quarantined, he told her it may not be real soon that she will be transferred to a state facility. He also fined her $100 for the aggravated assault charge.
He strongly recommended she receive mental health treatment while in state prison.
For the simple assault charges, he sentenced her to concurrent terms each of two years probation and fined her $100. For one simple assault charge, he ordered her to pay restitution of $235.
He told her she provided one of the best-written guilty plea documents. "In all my years as a judge, I never said that to somebody before," he said. He said that told him she has a "lot of good possibilities in life."
State police charged her for assaulting staff members June 22 and July 12 with a closed fist.
Her attorney, Robert Marks Jr., told James that Massa would like to serve a short sentence in state prison in the hope of allowing her re-entry into the community.
Montour County Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler served as prosecutor.