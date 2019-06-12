DANVILLE — A Danville area teenager will face Montour County Court action for allegedly possessing 6 grams of marijuana.
Mya Enright, 19, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
Mahoning Township police stopped a vehicle she was riding in May 4 on Bloom Road. The officer detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside and found a plastic bag with marijuana in the glove compartment. Enright said she had just purchased it, according to the charges.
Fenstermaker charged her with possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia.