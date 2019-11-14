Het Patel and Peter Heinle said Mahoning Township's new curfew ordinance doesn't affect them.
Neither can drive past 11 p.m. because the 17-year-olds only have their junior driver's licenses. They're not out that late anyway.
Still, they don't necessarily agree with the ordinance.
"I feel we should have our independence," said Patel, a Danville resident. "We should have our freedom to do what we wish."
Heinle, who was playing pingpong with Patel at the Danville Area Community Center recently, said he doesn't support it or oppose it.
"I think if they just didn't enforce it as much," said Heinle, who lives in the township.
The township supervisors, who adopted the curfew ordinance on Oct. 28, said police would use discretion.
Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff said the ordinance is an attempt to reduce crime against juveniles and committed by juveniles after certain hours.
“We’re not out to harass the children,” Dyroff said.
He said an officer may just tell the teen to go home.
Supervisor John Whelan said police would take into account if the minor is coming from a church function, work, a school function or a similar activity.
Garrett Rucker, also of Mahoning Township, won't be affected by the ordinance for long. He turns 18 in December. But he said he could see how it could be a conflict for younger teens.
Benjamin Bulger, a 17-year-old who lives in Mahoning Township, agrees with the curfew.
"I think it makes sense to try to keep trouble off the streets," Bulger said.
But he said the curfew should be lifted earlier than 6 a.m., especially for teens who are going hunting.
Jacob Smedley, another township resident, also agrees with the curfew, though he is 18 and not affected.
"I think it helps keep the kids out in the township safe," he said.
The township's curfew hours for minors, those under 18 years of age, are midnight to 6 a.m. on summer days, defined as from the last day of the school year for Danville Area School District to the first day of the new academic year; midnight to 6 a.m. on Friday-Saturday and Saturday-Sunday all year round, and from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday during the school year.
"That sounds appropriate," said parent Christine Freeman, whose 25-year-old daughter is not affected.
Her only concern was the students who work and may be traveling late.
Minors unaccompanied by an adult and out in public after-hours in Mahoning Township could face a fine of $50 to $300, under the curfew ordinance.
If they do it again, their parents or guardians will have to pay up or face up to five days in jail.
According to the ordinance, the new law is the result of an increase in “unmonitored minors throughout the township after the hours of 11 p.m.”
Dyroff noted a number of other area communities — Danville, Watsontown, Mifflinburg, Milton, Northumberland, Bloomsburg, Selinsgrove, Montgomery — have curfews.
'Unusual hours'
Danville's ordinance is not specifically directed at minors. The "about at unusual hours" subsection under the vagrancy ordinance from 1980, states, "Any person who wanders about or who is found about the streets, alleys or other public ways or places at late or unusual hours in the night without any visible or lawful business and not giving a satisfactory account of himself" is in violation.
Violators could face a fine of not more than $300 plus the costs of prosecution.
"It's not really a curfew," said Danville Police Administrative Assistant Cathy McKenna. "It has been used recently, if there are kids wandering out at night."
"Everything's working, we don't have any problems on the street," Danville Mayor Bernie Swank said. "You get those people who are a little inebriated, and then have to clear them out."
Watsontown Police Chief Rodney Witherite said that borough's ordinance, passed in 1976 and amended in 1988 and 2010, states anyone 17 and younger on borough streets 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights or 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights would be in violation, except if the minor is accompanied by a responsible adult over the age of 21, or en route to or from an organized school-sponsored event, a job, or an event sponsored by a religious or service organization.
"I'm not a big fan of curfews," Witherite said. "Generally, we don't have those issues."
He said if there are underage drinking parties or criminal mischief, state law would cover those.
"If my 12-year-old is out at 2 in the morning, that's an issue for a violation, possibly for Children and Youth," Witherite said.
There also are not a lot of places where teens congregate in Watsontown.
"We have a couple convenience stores, we have a couple parks," the chief said. "Those parks are closed after certain time."
He said, though, curfews do serve a purpose in certain situations.
He said the borough's ordinance does not specifically make parents responsible.
"It's going to fall back on the parents anyway," Witherite said. "It's going to be their responsibility to take care of these."
Under the Watsontown ordinance, juveniles who violate the ordinance could face a fine of $5 to $600, plus court costs. In default of payment, the case will be referred to the Northumberland County Juvenile Probation Office.
Parents could be fined, jailed
The Mahoning Township ordinance, like Mifflinburg's and Milton's curfew ordinances, puts some of the onus for compliance on parents and guardians. The Mifflinburg and Milton curfews are 10 p.m., though the Milton curfew is 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The Mahoning ordinance allows police to take the minor into custody to deliver to his or her parents, guardian or anyone acting in place of a parent, and a fine may be imposed. If a child is convicted of a second violation, then the parents, guardian or person acting in place of a parent may be sentenced to pay fines of $50 to $300 and costs, and, “in default of the payment of such fine and costs, to be imprisoned for not more than five days, and a like fine or imprisonment shall be imposed upon any person aiding or abetting the violation of the intent and purpose of the ordinance,” its text reads.
According to the ordinance, township police officers, in taking children into custody, shall use their judgment in determining age and, in doubtful cases, may require positive proof.
Dyroff presented data showing incidents involving juveniles under 18 years old from January 2018 to the present included five underage drinking, four drug violations, one disorderly conduct, three assaults, one theft, 10 suspicious person calls, one traffic violation, one criminal mischief and one missing person.
“This does not take into account incidents and arrests involving adults (DUI, assaults, thefts, public drunkenness, domestics, etc.) that occur in public venues with juveniles in the immediate area,” according to Dyroff’s statement.