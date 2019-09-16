DANVILLE — Two Danville teens waived their rights to preliminary hearings Thursday afternoon on charges of confronting three juveniles and making them feel they may be in danger of bodily injury July 4 at 1221 Upper Mulberry St. and at the Danville Weis Markets.
Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder sent the case of Hunter Wagner, 19, and Jansen McManus, 18, to county court. Each is charged with simple assault and harassment.
McManus told police a group of juveniles confronted him at his home and called him a name. McManus and Wagner then followed the juveniles to an area of Spruce Street, where one juvenile displayed a knife and said "do something." The juveniles continued down Spruce Street toward Weis Markets.
McManus and Wagner got into separate vehicles and located the juveniles on Spruce Street near the Weis loading docks, where they blocked them from leaving and again confronted them. McManus said he asked them what their problem was and three juveniles displayed knives. A police car came to the area and the juveniles fled, he said. Wagner gave police a similar account.
The juveniles told police they initially began the confrontation by calling McManus a name. They said McManus and Wagner initiated a second confrontation on Spruce Street and a third confrontation near Weis Markets, causing them to be frightened and feel threatened.