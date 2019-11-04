DANVILLE — A man who plans to return to his home state of Tennessee pleaded guilty to retail theft of a $299 grill from the Danville Weis Markets July 5.
Judge Gary Norton sentenced Raymond Farless, 37, to one year's probation and fined him $300. He said the state of Tennessee would take over his probation supervision. Farless, listed as homeless when arrested, has served 86 days in jail.
A retail crime investigator for Weis Markets told police a man loaded the grill on the bed of a silver pickup truck the afternoon of July 5. He emailed pictures of him and the vehicle used. Police were able to identify Farless after having numerous interactions with him.
Farless told Norton he moved from Tennessee to the area in 2014 because his girlfriend had family here.