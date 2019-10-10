DANVILLE — A stabbing victim testified one of his knife wounds missed his heart by a quarter inch.
"I didn't realize I had a wound in my abdomen until I felt liquid on my flannel and looked at my hands and realized it was blood. I lifted my shirt and there was blood coming out with my heartbeat," Kyle Pekera, 38, formerly of Mount Carmel and now of Arnold, Md., said Wednesday during the jury trial of Philip D. Walker, 41, who is charged with attempted homicide and related charges.
Pekera said he was stabbed below the right rib cage, three times on his left side, on his right forearm and twice on his right outer thigh.
The trial continues this morning with the commonwealth, represented by Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis, calling Dr. Douglas Kupas and Dr. Kenneth Widom, who treated Pekera. She called 11 witnesses Wednesday on the first day of the trial, which is expected to end today.
During her opening statement, Mattis said the physicians will speak about Pekera's wounds. She said doctors made efforts to treat Walker, but he refused to cooperate.
The defense, represented by attorneys Christian Levecchio and Ryan Gardner, is expected to call three witnesses including Walker and his girlfriend, Emily Daniel, 23, of Ocala, Fla., who previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was ordered to pay restitution, fines and court costs of $2,386. She was charged with smashing a beer mug over a man's head.
In his opening statement, Levecchio told the six male and six female jurors and two male alternates the commonwealth has to prove intent beyond a reasonable doubt.
He asked them to judge credibility, truthfulness and accuracy of each witnesses' testimony and to consider what the witnesses actually know. "Obviously alcohol was involved," he said. He asked the jury to determine what they remember and if their ability to remember was affected by alcohol.
Walker, of Ocala, Fla., faces charges of attempted homicide, recklessly endangering another, possessing an instrument of crime, two counts of aggravated assault and simple assault in the stabbing Sept. 9, 2017, of Pekera outside the Hilltop Bar and Grill in Valley Township.
Pekera said he arrived at the bar with friends he plays softball with after attending a wedding. He said there was a verbal altercation while they were playing pool that was "quickly squashed." When he and Nicole Wallize left the bar, he said the only thing he remembered was another person walking up to him with his arms spread.
After he realized he was stabbed with a three-inch folding knife, he said three people tried to get the knife from Walker and then an ambulance arrived and took him to Geisinger. He said he was in a lot of pain, underwent surgery, spent a week in the hospital and required treatment at home. He said the knife nicked his liver and he has scars from the injuries.
Wallize, Holly Johnson, Nicole Spickard, Jason Moser, Shawn Collier, Eric Beaver, Jarrett Williams, Abbey Nebrotski, Jenna Kashner and arresting officer Cpl. Max Andres also testified Wednesday.
Wallize, who works as a bartender at the Hilltop, said she wasn't working that night and was there with others from the Moser Sanitation softball team. She said a group of four including two men and two women came to the bar after they arrived. She said she saw an exchange of words between Moser and Michael Roosa, who was with the party of four, whom she recognized as being a patron at the bar.
She left with Pekera and Roosa appeared to give Pekera a bear hug. She and Pekera walked to the far end of the parking lot and Roosa came over to talk to Pekera, she said. Williams got out of his vehicle and when she turned around, Walker and Pekera were on the ground. She said Williams was hit in the head by a woman and the mug broke and she saw Williams bleeding. Walker and Pekera wrestled on the ground and Wallize and the woman (Daniel) who hit Williams with the mug tried to pull them off of each other, she said. She said other people pulled her off them.
"The next thing I knew was Kyle was standing up saying he got stabbed," she said. She said she and Spickard, who was the bartender that night, laid him down and Spickard got rags to put pressure on his wounds. She said two others tried to get the knife from Walker. Moser then got a gun out of his truck, said Wallize. She said she had two drinks while in Renovo and seven or eight more drinks at the Hilltop.
Johnson, of Bloomsburg, testified she wasn't working that night at the bar and met Wallize there. She said she may have had five or six drinks. She said someone from the group Walker was with flicked Moser on the chest. She said she, Moser and Spickard were the last to leave the bar. After a mug was smashed on Williams' head, she went inside to get rags "because he was bleeding everywhere." She said Walker, Moser and Pekera were fighting on the ground "like a dog pile." She said she saw a knife in Walker's right hand, Moser holding Walker down on his back and other men trying to get the knife from him. She said Williams was able to get the knife from Walker.
Spickard, of Pittsburgh, said she saw Williams bleeding and called 911. She called 911 again after she heard someone was stabbed. She said someone brought the bloodied knife into the bar.
Moser, of Mount Carmel, said he was one of the last to leave the bar along with Johnson and Spickard. He saw a mug smashed on Williams' head, heard Pekera got stabbed and saw Walker on top of Pekera.
"It looked like he was punching him. I ended up on top of him and I said 'somebody get the knife' because he was trying to cut me. I was holding his hand down," he said. He said Daniel was punching and kicking him. Beaver came over along with Williams, who pried the knife from Walker one finger at a time, Moser said. Moser then went to his truck, took out his handgun, which he has a concealed carry permit for, said he had a right to protect himself and if the attack continued he would use force. He said he pointed the handgun in the air.
Collier, of Mount Carmel and a softball team player, said he saw a "little bit of an altercation that looked like words exchanged" with Pekera and another man in the bar. "It seemed like everything moved on," he said. When he got outside, he saw Williams and another man in a physical altercation.
"I saw Kyle stumble to the side and he said he was stabbed," he said. Williams was covered in blood, Collier said.
Beaver, of Locust Gap, testified there was a "minor spat and poof it was over" with Pekera and another man inside the bar. While he was outside in his truck, Beaver said he heard arguing, shouting and glass shattering. He saw Williams with "blood all coming down," tried to walk him to his truck and heard numerous people say Pekera was stabbed. He saw Moser on the ground yelling "get the knife" and Williams prying it out of Walker's hand, he said. Beaver said he and Moser used their weight to hold Walker down.
As Pekera was leaving the bar, Beaver said it looked like Roosa was trying to give him a bear hug, but Pekera said "he came at me."
Williams, of Coal Township, said he saw two men with their hands on Pekera and tried to break it up. After that, he said things are vague since he thought he was struck on the head and felt a wet sensation running down his face and his hands were red. He remembered Moser yelling his name to get the knife, Walker pinned on the ground and trying to pry Walker's fingers off the knife.
Nebrotski, of Danville, testified she and Kashner, of Elysburg, were shooting pool when someone came up and put his hands on Moser. While in Nebrotski's car, the three saw a fight starting and Williams and Kashner got out of the vehicle. Nebrotski said she saw Williams covered in blood and she put pressure on his head to stop the bleeding. She saw Pekera and Walker rolling around on the ground and Pekera walking toward her holding his stomach.
Kashner testified she saw Williams hit with a beer mug and she took off her Penn State sweatshirt and put it on his head. She and Nebrotski had come from a Penn State game. She saw Pekera holding his torso saying he thought he was stabbed and she put him on the ground. She said she took the knife from Williams and gave it to the bartender.
Andres said Walker was taken to Geisinger at his request and his pickup truck was impounded at the scene along with the knife. He said DNA tests showed blood on the knife was Pekera's. Andres showed numerous photos from the scene along with abrasions on Walker and wounds on Pekera. Andres said a trooper attempted to contact Roosa at his home near the Hilltop where Walker was staying, but was unable to. Daniel wouldn't provide a phone number or address of Roosa or Walker, he said.