DANVILLE — Bald Top Road in Mahoning Township can be fixed, but figuring out how it can be fixed will take a couple of months.
That's when the lab analyses of soil and rock boring samples and readings from an instrument that detects movement of the road surface should be back and township officials could start talking with contractors.
Township engineer Drew Barton told the township supervisors at their meeting on Monday the test results should be back by Aug. 14.
Township officials said earlier this month the entire road reconstruction project could keep the road closed for up to a year.
The road, a steep hill leading to homes on Bald Top Mountain, has had water erosion problems beneath its surface for decades. The frequent rain has not helped. In late May, the road began collapsing in some sections, leading officials to close the road.
Residents of Bald Top have been using a detour route, via Klein Road, off Route 642 west in Valley Township.
One Bald Top resident asked Barton on Monday if the road is fixable. He said yes, but the township has to wait for the test results before even discussing with contractors how to fix the collapsing road. Barton did know the fix will include stormwater drainage on the high side of the road.
"Once we get the lab analysis back, we can start talking to contractors," Barton said.
"The next time we'll have big news for these folks is after Aug. 14," Supervisor Vice Chairman T.S. Scott said.
Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said the road is getting worse, too.
"Almost three-quarters of the way up, it's separated and dropped," Lynn said. "It's working its way all the way to the top."
It's too early to estimate the total cost, but on Monday the supervisors, acting under emergency conditions, gave a final OK to Advantage Engineers, Mechanicsburg, to do analysis, testing and evaluation at a cost of $13,950; Eichelberger's Inc., Mechanicsburg, to do boring at a cost of $15,640, the same amount quoted last month, and Geo Instruments, based in Narragansett, Rhode Island, to install and operate an inclinometer, an instrument used for measuring angles of a slope, elevation, or depression of an object, for two months at a cost of $23,900.
A woman on Monday said there was talk of an alternate route to Bald Top behind Burger King. That road was discussed at the meeting earlier this month when a resident suggested making an alternate route of what she said was an old logging road near the former Holy Family Convent. Zoning officer Dean VonBlohn said that road is a former rail line where iron ore was brought out of the mines. He said it is privately owned.
Lynn reiterated that on Monday and dismissed the idea.
"It's private property," he said. "We would have to purchase the land, and it's steep."