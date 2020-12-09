The Christmas recital at Karen Gronsky School of Dance has always been a time of joy. For 30 years I have heard “Christmas season begins in our house with KGSD’s Christmas show.” So this year, as everyone from Danville to the North Pole knows, was going to be a challenge. And then came the idea for Christmas at the drive-in.
We had a professional film company video the Christmas recital. Some dances were filmed in the studio. The spiritual dances were filmed at Grove Presbyterian Church. The fun Christmas numbers were filmed in our studio, our neighborhood and Flowers By Scott.
On Sunday morning we even filmed on Mill Street in downtown Danville. When it was all put together, the KGSD Christmas recital was shown at the Point Drive-In. It was a magical night. Santa was there (and the Grinch.) Dancers watched themselves perform on the big screen with their family and friends from their cars (with snacks and treats.)
It was a beautiful start to the Christmas season that I could never ever have done without help. The purpose of this letter is a sincere thank-you to the Point Drive-In and our sponsors: the Renn/Welsh families and their Burger Kings, Dairy Queen, Brewsers, Flowers By Scott, Grove Presbyterian Church, Light Street Hotel, Unique Movers, Sign Me Up, Ruth’s Place, Bednar’s Concrete, Patynski Family, Giugi’s Pizza, Barber’s Sporting Goods, McClaflin family and the Babb family.
The drive-in is the perfect venue for a multitude of other shows to be shown safely during these difficult times. For example, high school plays, chorale concerts, band concerts, sporting events could possibly be shown live, and of course dance recitals. Please feel free to contact me if you need help. The Point Drive-In could be a wonderful way to help get through this pandemic until life returns to normal. Small-town America and the drive-in just seem to go hand-in-hand.
Karen Gronsky is the owner, artistic director and choreography teacher at Karen Gronsky School of Dance in Danville.