Give thanks for Abraham Lincoln’s audacity. In his declaration on Oct. 3, 1863, establishing the first official Thanksgiving, he invited the citizens of the United States to praise God for their incredible blessings.
Do you realize what was going on when President Lincoln declared this Federal Thanksgiving holiday for the last Thursday of November? They were still burying the corpses of Gettysburg. Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address was delivered one week before this “day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.” Both armies were still licking wounds from the final Battle of Chickamauga. Early November, Lee withdrew south of the Rapidan River after the Bristoe Campaign. Hooker was moving 15,000 troops toward Chattanooga while Bragg fortified his position along Missionary Ridge and Lookout Mountain, battles which were waged these November days. Monday evening, 157 years ago, Grant and Sherman were planning their attack — the Battle of Lookout Mountain on Nov. 24, the Battle of Missionary Ridge on Nov. 25. While the nation celebrated its first Federal Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 26, 1863, they would be counting over 10,000 American casualties from these two battles, blue and grey.
Happy Thanksgiving? Legend records when a chaplain asked a general whether the dead should be sorted and buried by state, the general replied: "Mix 'em up. I'm tired of states' rights."
How audacious are we, given our struggles and losses? Looks like a very lean Christmas. You would be in your right mind to think this hardly is time to thank God for blessings. Or maybe this is exactly the time to thank God for blessings, for us to count our blessings. Do we only sing the hymn, “Count Your Blessings,” when times are comfy and calm? The cranky might call this hymn trite, cloying, certainly Pollyannaish. Foolishly optimistic Pollyanna sings away nonetheless: “Count your many blessings, name them one by one. And it will surprise you what the Lord has done.”
It’s sentimental slop if you wish it to be. Or it’s claiming courage and audacity amidst hardship. Does counting your blessings ignore or sugarcoat troubles? Or does it refuse to let the troubles define you?
What is a blessing? In Hebrew, the word for blessing means to bend the knees, to adore, worship, praise. It refers to being fortunate, happy, the gift of well-being. Yes, we have our troubles and heartache. All the more reason for me to realize I’m a fortunate man, a grateful man, more blessed than I deserve.
I too count my blessings: 1, for one patient and lovely wife. Three, for three fine children. Two, for two honorable sons-in-law. Two, for two grandchildren we’ve shared. Two and a half, for the number of months until number three. Four, for my brothers and sisters (double that for their wives and husbands, plus nieces, nephews and their families). More than 12, for the truly great friends I’ve known. Two, for the two congregations I’ve been privileged to serve. Eight, for other congregations kind enough to let me walk with them. Four, for the years till the next election. Forty-two, for the number of times I mess up daily and get the chance to become a better man. Sixty, for the number of minutes in an hour reminding me to make the best of the time I’ve been given.
We might benefit this Thanksgiving Day from reading the closing lines of Lincoln’s declaration: “And I recommend to them that while offering up the ascriptions justly due to Him for such singular deliverances and blessings, they do also, with humble penitence for our national perverseness and disobedience, commend to His tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife in which we are unavoidably engaged, and fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty Hand to heal the wounds of the nation and to restore it as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purposes to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility and Union.”
If Lincoln could have such hope, how about us?
Which prayers of thanks will you offer this Thanksgiving? Here is my favorite prayer before mealtime, shared with us one tired night on a mission to Honduras: “Gracias Senor por el pan (Thank you Lord for bread). Y da pan a los que tienen hambre (And give bread to those who hunger). Y hambre de justicia a los que tienemos pan (And hunger for justice for those of us who have bread). Gracias Senor por el pan. Amen.”
