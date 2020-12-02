Are you good at waiting? You’re late for heading out to the movies (remember when we used to go to the movies?), but someone upstairs still isn’t ready. Do you pace and keep checking your watch, annoyed by the minute? How about at the clinic’s waiting room? Did you bring a book or do you stare at the TV? You’re stuck in a traffic jam on Route 80 — construction ahead. 5 miles ahead, you groan. How about when you know a special day is going to happen, but you’ve got 22 days to go till Santa’s here?
Some handle waiting better than others. How? They appreciate the difference between acting on impulse and delayed gratification. Perhaps you’ve heard about the famously fun Stanford Marshmallow Experiment? The subjects were children, aged 4-6. The experiment? Give them a marshmallow and tell them that if they wait 15 minutes without eating it, they’ll get a second marshmallow, then leave the room. 1/3 could wait. The others gobbled.
Fascinating was the follow-up study — tracking these children into adolescence. Findings? Those 1/3 who could wait 15 minutes earned better grades and were generally more competent by the time they hit high school.
Hypothesis? Emotional intelligence, self-motivation, and success seem linked, indexed, with the ability to delay gratification. Basically, kids cursed with the “gimme it now” fail.
There was a trick for how many of the 1/3 delayers avoided gobbling up the marshmallow treat right away. They found something constructive to do instead of staring at the marshmallow. They sang, they danced, they explored the room. They avoided focusing on the treat. Their reward? They earned two.
You have a diabetes test in two months. Meanwhile, you work on your diet, your exercises. You have a class test next week. Meanwhile, you study. The crop will take months to grow tall. Meanwhile, we fuel up the harvester. The wedding will happen next summer. Meanwhile, we plan our life together. Baby arrives in six months. Meanwhile, we paint the nursery, stockpile diapers. Look at what Joe Biden is doing. Is he dependent on President Donald Trump’s concession? No. He’s putting a ready professional team together now. A vaccine will come, but what do we do until our vaccination? Meanwhile, we wear masks, keep social distance, keep on keeping on.
And Christmas is coming! Are you puttering around idle, expecting Christmas to come to you? Or, meanwhile, during our four-week Advent season, are you planning the menu, making your list, wrapping presents, writing letters to Santa, putting up the decorations? Christmas will come regardless, but by ignoring getting ready, you miss what it’s meant to be.
Why do Christians celebrate this season of Advent? We Presbyterians historically rarely got excited about the liturgical calendar. Epiphany, Lent, Holy Week, Pentecost, and now Advent. In the olden days the only special day for us was Easter Day. My great-grandfather’s diary records how he decided to close the shop early afternoon because it was Christmas. Thanks to Dickens, Clement Moore, and especially Macy’s and Gimbels, Christmas now is the big kahuna of holidays, which it wasn’t a few generations ago. Our distant Presbyterian forebears dismissed Roman Catholic religious seasons as unbiblical, or worse, as an excuse to avoid work by having a festival. Over centuries, we’ve come to admit some merit in these religious seasons, for their educational benefit, of course, how they shape our worship.
Why do we celebrate the season of Advent? It comes from the Latin word, ad-venio, “to come to.” Christians stake our hope on the promise of Christ Jesus, who was, who is, who shall be. Jesus — incarnating and revealing the fullness of divine truth, love, grace, justice — has come, is here, will come. It’s a promise we hold on to. All will be made right. Meanwhile, we live by faith. We realize the church, us, all creation have yet to be perfected, fulfilled, but we move in the right direction. What we pilgrims believe about the future shapes our present.
The man was riddled with cancer, the end near and nigh. He was on the hushed eighth floor of Bush Pavilion. The young chaplain entered the room sensitive and somber. He reminded the man that he’s close to dying. In the fullness of his youth and inexperience, he reminded the man that he’d better say the things to his family that he needed to say. The man screwed up his face and laughed. “I don’t have to rush to say anything,” he said. “We’ve been saying it all our lives.”
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.