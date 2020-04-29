This may sound silly to you, but it’s important to me. Coronavirus prevented me from helping coach my Diggers. This spring was supposed to be our last club soccer team season together. Next fall they advance to high school. Trivial? In the scheme of things, yes. Still, it’s another loss.
How many losses have we suffered? Things lost, trust lost, IRA’s lost, loved ones lost. Gone, gone. What have you lost because of this virus? Prom, graduation, employment, income, your sense of security, your hopes, time with grandbabies? Still, it’s impressive how many folks are being clever about their losses. The game isn’t over yet. They keep trying to improvise and not let the virus win, such as with cheers at 7 p.m. or Zoom music festivals or Facetime story time or virtual proms or even postponing proms until August.
Even stubborn me has learned to improvise. I am technological now, participating in about five Zoom virtual meetings a week. I even got to help teach, remotely, eight middle school classes in Greeley, Colorado. They were studying the Civil War. I was invited to speak and answer their questions. Half of them thought I had fought in the Civil War. We talked about how the evil of slavery was the reason for the war. State’s rights was the excuse to keep slaves. We described how more than 400,000 soldiers died of disease, twice those dead by combat. They ‘yucked’ when I described how typhoid, the most murderous disease, was caused by drinking fouled water. Don’t dig latrines upstream. Whatever’s upstream flows downstream. Clean is good. Given today’s virus they were stunned that between performing amputations Civil War surgeons didn’t wash their hands, how medical experts of that era lacked knowledge of germs. They had no word for infection.
We adapt, improvise, adjust to our losses and our changing world. It’s survival of the fittest, which means survival not of the brawniest but of the smartest, those who fit best, most diverse, best organized, most adaptable. The weakest guy on the street carries the semi-automatic rifle.
Which is why the recent hissy-fits by fringe kooks is counter-productive. As my sister wrote: “During WWII was there ever any thought that individual rights were more important than the sacrifices needed? Where has this county gone? We should hang our heads in shame. Thank goodness the generation that saved the world is mostly no longer around to see what we have become.”
Nobody wants sheltering in place. Nobody wants our economy ruined, especially our small businesses, especially those one paycheck from being broke. Nobody wants to manipulate this crisis to erode personal liberties. No governor, no mayor wants to keep businesses closed and workers unemployed – there is no conspiracy. Legitimate worries are being exploited by partisan puppeteers, exciting protesters for the sake of shameful ends.
I get how anger and panic make you selfish (or is it the other way around?). The idea of surveillance tracking by drones might make us suspicious. What I don’t get are fringe kooks risking the health of others in order to get their hair done. What I don’t get is the lady whose placard proclaimed: “My body is my own.” So I’m guessing she’d be a big supporter of Planned Parenthood.
Well, let’s applaud the protesters who want to be liberated. We thus conclude they would also refuse the imposition of ventilators should they need them to breathe. How magnanimous of you! We salute that anonymous medical worker in scrubs who did his own Tiananmen Square and stood in front of a line of protesters’ cars.
By the way, how can a president run as the anti-establishment candidate when he is the establishment? Lord help us, he plants a tree. What we don’t see is his administration in the shadows removing essential regulations to protect clean air. Nice Earth Day! Most losses are the result of bad decisions by others, and we suffer. Our real hope, promise and resilience come from our governors and mayors listening to our heroes. Thank you, you true Americans: Fauci, Cuomo, Lu, Gupta, Acton, Canale, Andres, Birx, among others.
Let me share something about my wonderful Diggers: It drove us coaches crazy how every game they were always lazy in the first half. In the second half, partly because they always had to fight their way out of the hole, they picked up their game and got tough. It was in the second half they showed their mettle, their character, their spirit.
Will we?
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.