Technological breakthroughs are often met with wonder and fear and everything in between, many times for good reason.
Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies like ChatGPT follow in a long line of advancements that might appear to be sorcery to some, like televisions, computers and the internet before them.
ChatGPT is a machine learning system that can converse, generate readable text on demand and generate everything from top-10 lists, to novel images and video based on what it has learned from its database. It can write films and optimize social media posts, essays and emails. It can even craft song lyrics. It will likely change how people search on the internet, an industry dominated by Google, which is in the process of developing a competing AI.
Having a powerful tool like that at the end of one’s fingertips is exciting but raises a commensurate level of red flags.
Three Bucknell professors, Daniel Street, James Lawson and Joseph Wilck are on the front line of this endeavor, studying AI’s impact on society, OpenAI’s ChatGPT specifically.
Street called adoption widespread. Wilck looks at it as another way to communicate. Lawson said society will be able to use AI to be more productive.
They also are quick to point out that the AI cannot do everything itself. Humans remain the critical piece.
“We believe that Large Language Models (LLMs) can do an incredibly good job at producing a first pass,” Street said. “It can draft a memo, it can write an email to an audit client. A tax memo. They can help you understand a new industry or topic. We still do believe that the human is critical.”
On the other side of the coin are students using ChatGTP to complete schoolwork, job loss, environmental concerns and the potential for databases to be used for propaganda, misinformation and cybercrime.
“It is my view that job loss will be structural and temporary, rather than permanent,” Street said. “Since the Industrial Revolution, there have been concerns about unemployment caused by technology. But history tells us that job loss will be painful, but temporary, and jobs will restructure. We are seeing some job destruction now. It will be painful. But, I think, temporary.”
Writing for The Conversation, Stanford University’s Victor R. Lee pointed out how unsettling it is to find out the ease with which people can be duped by fakes created by AI, calling it “a harbinger of an authenticity crisis.” Lee believes the rise of AI like ChatGPT will force people to reevaluate how authenticity is judged.
Lawson says another concern is that ChatGPT responds as an expert making many people assume that its answers are always correct even if they are not.
From an environmental perspective, cooling the massive computing horsepower needed to run AIs like ChatGPT comes at a cost. The equivalent of a 20-ounce bottle of water evaporates from a data center during a conversation of 25-30 messages.
ChatGPT launched in November. Its use is only in its infancy. It is already widespread and likely to grow in popularity.
People like Street, Lawson and Wilck will be busy addressing every new drawback that emerges alongside every new advantage of this new technology.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by News Editor Eric Pehowic.