Reports about this coronavirus are still scary. Yet, there's a worse virus attacking. Why isn’t the media reporting on a virus more virulent than coronavirus, one tougher to quarantine?
The symptoms? When you contract it, you’re dead but you’re still alive because it rots you from inside. It swells your tongue so it’s hard to say anything that builds others up, anything generous. This virus atrophies open palms into fists making it impossible to shake an outstretched hand. This virus assaults the eyes with cobwebs of cataracts so you cannot see another person clearly, preventing you from seeing their humanity, from seeing them as your brother and sister. It makes blood ready to hate, minds ready to condemn, spleen ready for revenge, throat ready to swallow lies, conscience ready to justify injustice. It’s a virus cultured in fear, from petri dishes of prideful, defensive, self-aggrandizing spirits. It's a virus that turns the carriers toward hating themselves. They hate how it nakedly reveals their sickness to others and, worse, to themselves.
Maya Angelou said: “Hate, it has caused a lot of problems in the world, but has not solved one yet.”
Symptoms indicating we’re sick? Suicides. Violence. Vengeance. Addictions. Arrogance. Abuse. Distrust. Disrespect. Dishonesty. Division.
Martin Luther King Jr. preached: “Hate begets hate, toughness begets toughness, and it is all a descending spiral, ultimately ending up in the destruction for all and everybody… There’s another reason why you should love your enemies, and that is because hate distorts the personality of the hater. So Jesus says love because hate destroys the hater as well as the hated.”
We can treat those infected by coronavirus. Is there medicine to cure us of this fatal virus called anger?
Is this virus in the water? In the air? In the stars? Contracted from someone else? Sorry, it is inside us.
It’s been six years since I’ve punched anyone. We were playing soccer. I had a breakaway. He fouled me. I regarded it as a personal insult. Frustrated, I punched him and got carded. Him too. Fouls happen. It’s part of the game. The problem wasn’t him, it was me. I, aging, felt less fit to compete. I was angry at myself for my poor performance. Yes, he fouled me, but I punched out of my foolish weakness, his children watching. It’s the weak man who hurts. I had let the virus infect me.
This punch was another scar for me to carry, this one inside. A similar scar I carry on my hand, five stitches when angry I punched my fist through the glass door because nobody answered. The frame to my daughter’s bedroom still exhibits the crack when I kicked the door during one fight.
I’ve had few fights in my life. I’ve had lots of struggles, lots of clashes, but few fights. Of those, fewer physical fights. It always went bad when my soul was bent, unreconciled, self-preoccupied. When in a resilient place, I handle conflict with wit and a cup of healing Jesus elixir.
Forget teaching Russian literature in middle school. Let them read Bradbury. “The Other Foot” is a 1951 short story by Ray Bradbury. Black people in the United States, fed up with racism, surprised their white neighbors and relocated to Mars. Twenty years later, they receive reports that a rocket from Earth is coming to Mars bearing a white man. They get ready to receive the white man. The men rally themselves to "do unto him as done unto them." They knot lynch nooses. They paint segregation signs on buses. They rope off "white only" sections in the movie theater. They delight to imagine white people shining their shoes, cleaning their homes. "Do until them as done unto us.”
The rocket lands. A pathetic white man emerges. He describes how, as fools driven by fearful anger, hatred, prejudice, they destroyed their world. He has come to them apologetic, homeless, hoping they will let them use their rockets to help them come to Mars, for they destroyed their world. They know their sin. They burned it all down. Seeing the white man’s fall and desperation, they drink the elixir: "Do unto others, as you…" The Martians discard nooses, paint over signs, remove segregation barriers. The angriest of the black men now concludes: “The time for being fools is over. We got to be something else except fools. Now everything’s even. We can start all over again, at the same level.”
Are you able to drink of this cup? Hope so.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.