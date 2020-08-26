It must come from the proliferation of smart phones and texting. The smart phone indicates how many people are in the text chain. 6 people. 20 people. This might explain why newscasters will report such things as 180,000 people dead from the virus, or 6 people involved in the accident. This is as wrong as using the word "less" for "fewer,” or the word "further" for "farther," or the word "infer" for "imply," or the non-word "irregardless" for "irrespective." Correct is 180,000 persons, 6 persons. Once again I open my trusty and well-thumbed “The Elements of Style,” by Strunk and White. “The word 'people,’” these grammarians write, “is best not used with words of number, in place of persons. If of ‘six people’ five went away, how many people would be left? Answer: one people.”
I correct billboards too. A favorite billboard along Route 15 announces, “Marines fight to win.” I should hope so.
Want another burr under my saddle? Confusing "nauseous" for "nauseated." Nauseated is a verb meaning "sick to my stomach." Nauseous is an adjective describing something or someone "sickening to contemplate."
Whew. Got that off my chest. But come on, Bob, does it really matter? Aren’t you again being a cranky fuss-budget? You can get pretty sloppy, needing a red pen. I answer myself: Yes! Words matter. Words are supposed to bring clarity to communication. Without clarity, we bump into each other, misled in fog and darkness. This assumes we want clarity. If you listen carefully to words spoken into microphones, you’ll hear false assumptions, leading questions, trick questions, fallacious statements, partisan pretend journalists planted in the briefing room to ask questions that spread dirt and rumor. When you throw mud, who really gets dirtier?
For example: “I’ve heard that so-and-so’s syphilis has returned. That’s what they say.” And what I just did is how you smear without accountability. A cheap, cheating dodge. We do enjoy juicy bits of gossip, true or false. Tangled webs and deceit. Best when salacious. Why are we so gullible when it comes to conspiracy theories? Why? We relish tales that confirm our presumptions and assumptions, our ignorance and suspicions.
Press for evidence. Who are they? A Far Side cartoon depicts a woman swinging open a door. Inside the room is a man seated at a desk covered with phones and computer screens. She says: “You, Bernie Horowitz! So you’re the ‘they’ in that’s what they say?”
A kissing cousin to this technique is the loaded question: Have you stopped beating your wife?
A hugging cousin to these two ways of abusing language is when pseudo-documentaries present how space aliens helped build the pyramids as a landing pad for flying saucers, possibly assisted by Bigfoot. The pseudo-documentary never claims this to be true. Instead, the narrator teases: “Could it be true?” Statues have been spotted on Mars. Could it be true? Satanic pedophiles lurk throughout the deep state. Could it be true? Talk about corrupt, sick, stupid innuendo!
Circular reasoning and arguments are cute too. “The news is fake because so much of the news is fake.” It’s Catch-22: You can’t get out of the war on the grounds of being insane because anyone who wants to get out of the war is obviously sane.
Then again, Truthiness: It’s true because I feel it’s true.
Also maliciously effective is quoting out of context. Word spinners who do this deserve a hickory switch whipping. A lie by any other name. For example, the attack advertisement shows a candidate pointing toward the U.S. flag, saying: “This is just a rag on a pole.” What is deleted from the ad is the rest of the sentence: “…but what this flag represents are our country’s sacred principles.”
Friends shared this ditty: A wise old owl sat in an oak. The more he heard the less he spoke. The less he spoke the more he heard. Why aren’t we all like that wise old bird?
Euphemisms deserve a doublespeak honorable mention. How about "negative patient outcome" (death)? Patriot, but only if you vote my way. Freedom fighter, well, one man’s freedom fighter is another man’s terrorist. Don’t you love it when they refer to getting fired as "career alteration enhancement program," or "collateral damage" when they mean babies?
Let your yes be yes, your no be no, the Bible expects.
Groucho Marx is funnier: “There is only one way to find out if a man is honest – ask him. If he says, 'yes,' you know he is crooked.”
