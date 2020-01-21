DANVILLE — “The Theatrical World of Everybody” is an exhibit of theatrical design from the Bloomsburg University Players (“BU Players”) production of Everybody by Branden Jacobs‐ Jenkins, directed by David A. Miller.
The exhibit will feature the production designs of costume designer Chris Thorne, lighting design by Fred Uebele, properties design by Ethan Krupp and scenic design by Miller. Danville visual artist Brock Dent will also share a piece inspired by the play. The exhibit will run through March 20 at the Danville Business Alliance, 620 Mill St.
The gallery hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a reception on Jan. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Participating artists and members of the cast of Everybody will be in attendance.
“We are excited to have a wide variety of artists and mediums showcased in the Danville Arts Council Gallery,” said Tom Seay, gallery coordinator. “'The Theatrical World of Everybody' is a unique, backstage look at the creative process that takes place before the audience experiences the play.”
In the play, the audience travels with the character named Everybody (chosen from among the cast by lottery at each performance) as they journey through life’s greatest mystery—dying. This modern, humor‐ and heart‐filled take on the 15th century morality play Everyman, which features characters such as Love, Death, and Friendship, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2018. The play deals with mature themes and includes mature language.
The BU Players production of Everybody runs from Feb. 26 through March 1 at the Alvina Krause Theatre in Bloomsburg. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are free for Bloomsburg University students/CGA activities card holders, $6 for adults and $4 for students/seniors. Tickets for all BU Players productions may be purchased in person at the Bloom Box Office (bloomu.edu/arts‐in‐bloom) on the campus of Bloomsburg University. Tickets also may be purchased on the day of the performance starting an hour before curtain time at the Alvina Krause Theatre.
The Bloomsburg University Players (“BU Players”) is an organization dedicated to promoting interest in the dramatic arts and gives its members the opportunity to gain experience through participation in any or all aspects of theater. Membership is open to all students.
The Danville Arts Council is a subcommittee of the Danville Business Alliance, formed in 2013, with a mission to promote and support regional art, artists and artistic culture for the citizens of Danville. Danville Arts Council partners with other community organizations to host or participate in events throughout the year, including the Summer Concert Series, ABC Fashion Show, Danville Arts Council Gallery and Movie Nights at the Booth Theatre. The work of the Danville Arts Council is supported by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, Community Partnerships and Geisinger, among others.
The Danville Arts Council Gallery, led by Seay, is housed in the Danville Business Alliance in downtown Danville. Recent exhibits include works by artists Mary Lapos, Brian Spies, Bob McCormick and eighth-grade art students of Danville Middle School.
For more information, contact Miller, director and scenic designer of Everybody and chairman of Danville Arts Council, at mrdavidamiller@gmail.com or 646-541‐6135, or Seay, gallery coordinator, at danvilleartscouncil@gmail.com.