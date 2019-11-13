Sunday was the last game of the season. It was another loss, dignity recovered second half. Come spring we have one season left before the boys move onto high school. Then ‘Team Diggers’ might be no more. I shall miss it.
Will they remember Sunday’s score? Doubt it. Will they remember their record? Doubt it. Decades from now, scores and standings ebb into horizons, washed away by memories worth remembering, the real trophies.
What they might remember, if they’re lucky, will be one pass, a goal, a move, a mistake, a moment. What they will remember will be the best times in a boy’s life. Mud and sunshine days before adulthood. They’ll go on to other best times, bound for other bests. They will mature. They’ll face good times, experience bad times. But these young blood days will remain incandescent. They will lose touch with most of their teammates, each going their own ways, perhaps forgetting their names.
But they will remember busting each other on the field. Calling to each other by nickname or last name – hey, you, Bowman! The teasing that’s adolescent affection, though they’d never admit that. Goofing around days, for boys never run. It’s unnatural. These gawky, clumsy boys gallop, dash, romp, leap, tussle, stampede like thundering buffalo, and sometimes get distracted and dawdle over to check out a sound in the bushes. Free from parents checking to see if they did their homework. Free, they make rude noises from both ends and snicker at rude jokes, although hesitant and uncertain as to why it is rude. The smell of boy.
Boy smell is far different from the smell of girls as our daughter discovered after her brother and his buddies spent hours in the basement punching each other, trying to catch darts, wrestling, playing video games. Boy stuff. Penelope wanted to retrieve something from the basement but after opening the door she refused to step any farther, complaining: “It smells like boy.”
If you could distill boy smell and seal it in a jar, there’d be a market for it with every old man stored in a nursing home waving his dollars. He’d twist open the cap and inhale, maybe even douse it on his hygienic pillow. Then he could dream of those days when he too galloped, when he tied the baseball in his greased mitt to get the perfect pocket, when he sniffed a stiff sock from inside his sneaker.
It cannot rightly be called a sin when your wife throws out your yellowing letter-sweater that hasn’t fit for half of a century, or when she tosses out your old soccer boots with the cleats worn to a nub, because, forgive her, she doesn’t get it. For her, these relics take up space in the closet. In reality, they are sacred and protective talismans, even time machines.
After our last game, I did something I rarely do. I resisted temptation. Temptations arrive in many guises, the worst (yet most enticing) is when they appear as a good, a kindness, as advice. I wanted to gather them into a circle and urge them to look at each other, look and remember each other. How they’ll always remember these days.
I resisted the temptation, partly because I’d be doing it for myself, partly because it would cause them to look down at their shoelaces in embarrassment, those who might pause long enough to listen to my wisdom. Mostly, it would spoil their surprise decades from now, like telling them the ending to the next Avenger movie. It would spoil their own adventure of discovery. Best to let it be a surprise late in life. Then, without being told, they’d realize how special were these days, these teammates. Only when you lose it do you cherish it.
Advice is like showing them a photo from a trip to the Grand Canyon when they best see the grandeur for themselves. Besides, my advice wouldn’t mean that much to them, at least until they get to that age of looking back. Boys are destined to keep looking forward. And stampede, gallop, leap towards what they cannot see.
Someday, eons from now, they’ll shut their eyes and in a forever twinkling they’ll all be there: Incessant Seth, Gavin of fluorescent socks and yellow cards, hyper-drive Dane, cucumber cool Conner, redoubtable Grant, steady Ivan and his untied shoelaces, Spaniel Samuel, 200% Casey, studious Friscia, feisty Willie, scrappy Benton, eager Griffin, fancy-feet Carter, happy-go-lucky Conlin, brawny Bowman, perfectionist Gage of the wry smile.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.