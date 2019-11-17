1. The Montour County Prison Board will hold its quarterly meeting at 11 a.m. Monday in the courthouse, on Mill Street, in Danville. The board meets the second month of each quarter on the third Monday. This will be its last meeting of the year.
2. Mandy Kegler, the aunt of Arabella Parker, said she will attend a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, a day before the 3-year old is expected to be taken off of life support.
Parker has been in critical condition for nearly a month after state police said she was beaten so badly that part of her brain needed to be removed.
Kegler said she was contacted by supporters of Parker and a vigil has been set up for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Trevorton Recreation Complex, in Trevorton.
3. The Danville Borough Council finance committee will meet at 7:15 p.m. Monday in an attempt to cut the proposed 2020 budget after the spending plan, with a 4 percent real estate tax increase, was voted down Nov. 12. The public meeting will be held in the municipal building on Mill Street.
4. Parents, students and community members can learn about the dangers of vaping during a presentation on Wednesday night at Danville Area High School.
United in Recovery, a substance-use disorder coalition, and Evangelical Community Hospital are hosting a Juuling presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The presentation will feature a subsequent Q&A discussion.
Community Health and Wellness professionals at Evangelical will address issues surrounding the dangers and reality of vaping and vaping in high school. Along with the presentation and discussion, United in Recovery will present a "Hiding in Plain Sight" exhibit to help parents locate hidden paraphernalia. The exhibit will be available 30 minutes before and after the presentation.
5. The Midd-West School Teachers Association will hold its third annual free Thanksgiving dinner from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 23) at the Midd-West High School cafeteria. All are welcome. Ann Murray, the union co-chair, said the staff and students will be serving.