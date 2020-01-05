1. The first Walk It Bike It public program for the year will focus on the recently-adopted Middle Susquehanna Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The program will be held in the Public Library for Union County.
The program will review the primary report and discuss the supplemental documents available. The plan is the result of an 18-month process including a study committee, official interaction and public outreach.
It has been adopted by the SEDA-COG Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership.
This event is part of a series of programs developed in response to public input. The public suggested Walk It Bike It appeal more to general public interest instead of inviting the public to attend the committee's business meetings.
The events are offered by Lewisburg Neighborhoods and the Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg committee, which works to promote and encourage walking and biking in the Lewisburg area.
2. Townships and boroughs will hold reorganizational meetings Monday in Montour County to elect officers. The Montour County commissioners will also hold a reorganizational meeting at 11 a.m. Monday in the courthouse on Mill Street.
3. Teen Suicide Prevention Town Hall Forum will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the American Legion Post 201, 611 Market St. Meet the first responders, doctors, clergy, students and school counselors. The snow date will be Tuesday.
4. The 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show continues through Saturday. The Valley traditionally has a contingent of participants across the annual event’s exhibits.
This year, the Farm Show features more than 12,000 exhibits, of which more than 5,200 are animal competitions. Seek updates throughout the week in The Daily Item’s print editions and at .
5. The Mahoning Township supervisors meet Monday evening at 5:30 for their first meeting of the new year. They will elect a chairman and vice chairman, as well as set their meeting times and dates.
They plan to continue meeting on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 5:30 p.m., with the exception of this month, when they are meeting the first and fourth Mondays.