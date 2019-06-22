1. They tried to hold it on Mother's Day, they tried to hold it on Father's Day, but Mother Nature had other plans. Now Lewisburg’s River Road Holiday is on for 1 to 5 p.m. today on River Road, weather permitting, of course. The stretch of River Road from North Water Street to Winter Farm Lane (by the main entrance to RiverWoods) will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic, allowing individuals, families and groups to enjoy this scenic stretch of the Susquehanna River on foot or on (non-motorized) wheels. As part of the action during the event, a raffle for bike and fitness-related items will be held. Top prize is a bicycle from Earl’s Bicycle Store. The winner gets $350 toward the bike they seek. Tickets are on sale today. The drawing will take place at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are one for $3, four for $10, or 10 for $20. Winners do not have to be present. Check On the River – Lewisburg on Facebook this morning in the event of inclement weather. The event website is LewisburgNeighborhoods.org/river-road-holiday.
2. If you like festivals, the Middleburg Revitalization Committee is holding the fourth annual Middleburg Heritage Festival today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Middleburg Fireman's Field. There will be more than 40 craft and food vendors, a silent auction, fire truck rides from 9 to 11 a.m. and entertainment by True Heart with shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will also be a fishing derby, hosted by Boy Scout Troop 415, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration is at 9 a.m.
3. Calling all amateur radio operators. The Susquehanna Valley Amateur Radio Club is holding its annual Field Day from 2 p.m. today to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Monroe Township Recreation Area, just behind the municipal building, 38 Municipal Drive. The event is free.
Field Day is the most popular on-the-air event held annually in the U.S. and Canada. More than 35,000 radio amateurs gather with their clubs, groups or friends to operate from remote locations. It is a demonstration of emergency preparedness — all electronic circuits are supplied by generator, battery, or solar power. For information, contact John Thompson at 570-768-0673 or k3md009@gmail.com.
4. There will be dancing and singing — and drumming, too. The 2019 Danville Numu Haakhana Intertribal Pow Wow is on for today and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hess Field, Danville. The powwow is a family friendly event. Seating is limited, so it's a good idea to bring a folding chair or a blanket. Admission $1. Kids under 5 get in for free.
5. The 17th Great Kulpmont Cruise will be held on Sunday. The event originally was scheduled for June 16, but was postponed due to the weather. New this year is a Fun Run for motorcycles, labeled “Thunder in Kulpmont.” The motorcycles will thunder through Kulpmont around 2 or 2:15 p.m. followed by Knoebels costumed characters. There is no registration fee for motorcyclists because they will not be judged for awards. At 3 p.m., the cruise vehicles will begin their cruise. Motorcyclists planning to participate in the Fun Run, should be at the Holy Angels Picnic Area,, located behind the church on Scott Street, by 1 p.m. Registration for cruise vehicles will be 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cruisers will be given a dash plaque and vehicles will be judged between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Food will be available at Holy Angels picnic area all day. Many door prizes and music. A surprise guest character will ride in the rumble seat of a 1931 Ford Deluxe Roadster.