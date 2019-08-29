DANVILLE — Up to 10,000 books will be available at the Thomas Beaver Free Library's fall book sale.
The sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 5; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 6; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 7 at the library, at Ferry and East Market streets.
This year's hours have been expanded for the Friday sale so people can come in after work, said library director Kathleen McQuiston.
Thursday will be a preview day with a fee of $3 charged to non-members of the Friends of the Library, which holds the sale. Friends' members will be admitted free. Admission is free the other days to the sale in the former YMCA gym attached to the library.
McQuiston said the book sales, held in the spring and the fall, are major fundraisers for the group.
Most of the books available have been donated by the public, said Randi Spayd, part-time library employee and sale coordinator. Spayd has been categorizing and arranging the books.
Children's books can be purchased for as little as 25 cents.
Magazines are 25 cents. There are also autographed books, audio books and DVDs and books for all ages. Paperbacks and trade paperbacks, which are larger, are 50 cents and 75 cents, respectively.
"There are lots of cookbooks," McQuiston said.
"We have a lot of art books and coffee table books," Spayd said, showing a book of Norman Rockwell works.
Spayd said the spring sale brought in about $2,800.
"The money the Friends raise enables us to do things we necessarily wouldn't be able to do within our budget," McQuiston said.
Proceeds from the spring sale went toward an appearance by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at the library's summer learning program.