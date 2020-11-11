VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Three individuals, a driver and two passengers, all residents of Port Chester, N.Y., were each charged with multiple misdemeanors after State Police in Milton pulled over their vehicle with cause on I-80 West, and found marijuana inside.
At about 2:30 a.m. Nov. 2, trooper Kyle M. Phillips pulled over a 2010 BMW Sedan that was driving suspiciously, according to police. Ademola O. Okunoye, 28, of 15 Nella Lane, Port Chester was driving the car.
Passengers were Quajuon Alastair Minott, 26, of 9 Nella Lane, Port Chester, and Markelle J. Ortiz, 26, of 14 Nella Lane, Port Chester.
Upon stopping the car, and asking the driver to step outside, Phillips detected the smell of marijuana on the passenger side of the vehicle, according to police. During a search, vials were found that contained marijuana "for personal use," police said in court documents.
Okunoye was charged, among other things, with possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, also a misdemeanor. He was also cited for a left lane violation. Passengers Minott and Ortiz were each charged with possession of a controlled substance.