“It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold: when it is summer in the light, and winter in the shade.”
— Charles Dickens, "Great Expectations"
March 4, 1918: The 1918 influenza pandemic took the lives of 3.5 percent of the world’s population.
March 5, 1868: The U.S. Senate convened as a court to hear charges against President Andrew Johnson during impeachment proceedings.
March 5, 1933: Amid a steadily worsening economic situation, newly elected President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed a four-day “Bank Holiday” to stop panic withdrawals by the public and the possible collapse of the American banking system.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
According to The Danville News, for the second week in a row, a Danville athlete received his long overdue record. This time the revelation is about a team that had three players reach the esteemed mark.
Fred Gerringer left Danville to play football at the University of Buffalo thinking he was close to the 1,000-point mark in basketball, but was just a few shots away. Gerringer commented, “He never kept track of the points, a thousand points hadn’t become a big thing yet. Now it is what every player strives for.” Gerringer played with Larry Rudy, who also recently was found to have scored 1,000 for DHS in three years, and with future 1,000-point scorer Jack Curry when Curry was a sophomore long before anyone had heard of the three-point shot and 30 games in a season.
Gerringer followed Walter “Whitey” McCloskey’s lead as a coach and was the first head football coach (1971-1973) and first boys basketball coach at Vo-Tech (1971-1980). After 1980 he returned to football as an assistant coach.
Gerringer credited part of their success at Danville going back to elementary school, fourth grade when “Whitey” taught them basketball skills that other schools didn’t. “He was an inspirational leader and a good friend who had a positive influence on my life.” He added he tried to do what McCloskey would have done as a coach, teach kids the game and let them play.
The weekly photo page of The Danville News included St. Joseph Catholic School fourth-grader C.J. Cressman, 10, pictured as he listened to sixth-grade Hurricane Team member Alyson Cavanough, 11, read a Dr. Seuss book.
A photo taken at Liberty Valley School found budding soccer stars Kate Pawlowski, 10, and Adrienne Jantzi, 10, during the school’s Prime Time reading program with soccer star Mia Hamm’s book, "Go for the Goal," as inspirational reading.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Richard Voelcker, fire chief of Mahoning Township, and Robert Eyer, assistant chief, gave a presentation on fire prevention at the Riverside Elementary School. Riverside was just one stop in the series of presentations at area schools that included a film. Other schools included Diehl School and St. Joseph School.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Road crews battled in arctic temperatures to keep Pennsylvania highways open as the worst storm of the winter held the state in an “icy grip.” The local area was in the process of digging out from a “March Lion” storm, which left more than 14 inches of snow while belting the Montour County-Riverside area with the worst storm in many years with just 16 days left till spring. The main and secondary roads were closed for hours. Schools were closed until further notice. Drivers had to dig their way out as high winds were causing drifts and hazardous driving conditions. All social and religious events were canceled or postponed.
Every available piece of emergency equipment was placed into service.
Several operated sleds attempting to travel for need or “believed to be a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
The 14-inch snowfall was the heaviest since 1947.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
James J. Bush was promoted from the rank of F1-C to MoMM 3-C (motor machinist mate 3rd class), according to word received by his wife.
Lee Peeling, who served with the 107th Airborne Division in France, was promoted from corporal to sergeant, according to his mother, Mrs. Mary Peeling.
Margaret C. Krainak was promoted from 2nd lieutenant to 1st lieutenant in the Army Nursing Corps, according to word received by her mother, Mrs. Rose Krainak.
Lt. Krainak, a graduate of Danville High School, and the Allentown Homeopathic Hospital, prior to entering the service had been employed as an industrial nurse at Russell Mfg. Co. Middletown Conn.
Lt. Krainak received her basic training at Fort Devons, Massachusetts. After graduation, she was transferred to Camp Edwards, Massachusetts. Along with her field training, she took a three-month course in neuropsychiatry. Upon completion of her course, she was transferred to Camp Ellis, Illinois, to join the 116th General Hospital Unit and was at this time serving somewhere in England.
100 YEARS AGO (1920) A March blizzard arrived in full fury, driven by a high-velocity gale and following on the heels of a 24-hour rain. The arrival of the blizzard kept the rising water in the streams just as the moment when a damaging flood was probable.
The roads were the worst anyone had ever seen and kept the wagons, trains and trolley at a standstill as never before known in this section. Every rural district in this section was totally isolated, as far as vehicular traffic of any kind. Bobsleds were the only means of traveling; the snowdrifts were from 10 to 15 feet high and in some places ice was 10 inches thick.
A resident of Washingtonville, a short distance off the Danville-Washingtonville Road, was quite ill with influenza. Arrangements were made for Dr. E.M. Hess of Washingtonville to visit the patient with the assistance of a number of area men. The doctor became stalled in a drift and his horse fell down. Seven men gathered and with the doctor in a bobsled started off for the residence where a party of 10 men was digging open the road. Both parties of men were equipped not only with shovels but also with wire cutters. Where it was impossible to clear the road, fences were cut to go through fields. Ten other men worked throughout the day to open the road from the Moser Hotel to Mausdale. Twenty men continued the snow removal the next day and several sleds made the trip to Mausdale by traveling through the fields.
I certainly am not insinuating or even hinting that winter isn’t over by using both of these horrendous snowstorms, one from March 3, 1960 and the other March 5, 1920, in this week’s column.
(I loved reading about the huge efforts of so many local men to assist the doctor's travel to a patient, and of those men who hand shoveling the roads for traffic. Neighbors helping neighbors.)
Happy Purim. Hope you have a joyful celebration.
