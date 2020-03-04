COOPER TWP. — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that brought down cinder blocks on the corner of a business damaged along Route 11 at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday in Cooper Township.
Tyler Patterson, Goodwill Hose Company captain, said the white vehicle was believed to have traveled down Steltz Road, crossed onto Route 11 and collided with the red vehicle that continued on and struck the Messinger Service, at 2144 Montour Blvd. The red vehicle ended up partially on Route 11.
Firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to free the female from the red vehicle. There was also a male passenger in that vehicle, he said.
A female was driving the white vehicle. Patterson said the three were transported by Geisinger ambulances to Geisinger.
No names were available at the scene with the investigating trooper from state police at Milton expected to issue a report.
Carol Drumheller, owner of the Messinger Service, said she was in the other part of the building when the crash occurred. "I heard it," she said.
The vehicle struck the corner of a garage where she said they have two cars.
She said she would be contacting her insurance company. "This is the first time I will have put in a claim," she said.
Danville Borough Fire Chief John Buckenberger said the Danville Fire Department, East End Fire Department from Mahoning Township and Danville fire police responded.