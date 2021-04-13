DANVILLE — Three women pleaded guilty in Montour County Court on Monday to stealing groceries from Weis Markets in Danville.
It was the third offense for two of the defendants.
Alese M. Fitzgerald, 45, of Danville, admitted to taking $204.83 worth of merchandise from the store between Oct. 1 and Dec. 11, 2020, her third retail theft offense; Barbara Fruin, 61, of Danville, pleaded guilty to taking $50.48 worth of goods from Weis on Nov. 1, 2020, her third offense; and MandyJane Foust, 20, of the Bloomsburg area, admitted to taking $663.06 worth of merchandise from the store between Oct. 2 and Dec. 8 of last year.
Judge Gary E. Norton ordered Foust to pay restitution, either jointly with her co-defendant or separately, pay a $300 fine and spend one year on probation. Her mother, Donna Bowersox, is her co-defendant, according to court documents.
The other defendants will be sentenced at a later date.